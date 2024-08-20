The Internet Is "Very Demure, Very Mindful" Right Now. Here Are 20 Of The Best Tweets From This Cutesy Movement

You've probably noticed people on the internet seeing life through a new lens. They're being "very demure, very mindful" thanks to Jools Lebron, known as @joolieannie on TikTok.

Twitter: @mxniquejade_ / Via Twitter: @mxniquejade_

In a now viral TikTok with nearly 7 million views, Jools is sitting in her car explaining to us how she comes to work very demure, "I do my makeup, I lay my wig, I do a little braid, I flatiron my hair, I do chi chi's out. I do Viral Vanilla *sprays perfume.* Very demure, very mindful."

The phrase quickly took off online with people sharing how they act demure in their own lives, and the internet has not been able to rest since. Here are 20 of the demurest tweets on the internet right now:

All jokes aside, this movement has changed the creator's life. Jools Lebron recently shared a TikTok explaining, "One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I'm flying across countries to host events, and I'm gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition." You go, Jools! Setting the internet ablaze to live the life of your dreams is very demure, very mindful.

