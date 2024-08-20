The Internet Is "Very Demure, Very Mindful" Right Now. Here Are 20 Of The Best Tweets From This Cutesy Movement

You've probably noticed people on the internet seeing life through a new lens. They're being "very demure, very mindful" thanks to Jools Lebron, known as @joolieannie on TikTok.

Word of the week: Be very demure. Very mindful. Very cutesy. — 𝐌. (@mxniquejade_) August 12, 2024

In a now viral TikTok with nearly 7 million views, Jools is sitting in her car explaining to us how she comes to work very demure, "I do my makeup, I lay my wig, I do a little braid, I flatiron my hair, I do chi chi's out. I do Viral Vanilla *sprays perfume.* Very demure, very mindful."

The phrase quickly took off online with people sharing how they act demure in their own lives, and the internet has not been able to rest since. Here are 20 of the demurest tweets on the internet right now:

brat summer, demure fall. — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) August 12, 2024

if you were demure you would've googled it discreetly and went on with your day https://t.co/syzmy3uv98 — manny matatangancia (@papitriste) August 15, 2024

Me when I’m about to jump to conclusions and then I remember to be classy and demure pic.twitter.com/eVRD5uJ5NB — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 11, 2024

You see how I quietly move on from failed relationships and friendships… very mindful, very cutesy, very demure😂 — Body Piercings by Lola (@ThePhoenix____) August 14, 2024

eating taco bell in the taco bell parking lot at sunset, very mindful, very demure — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 12, 2024

girls being obsessed with themselves, taking care of themselves, loving themselves is very demure very mindful very cutesy — sarah (@heavenbrat) August 15, 2024

You see how I’m crazy over man in private ? Very demure and very mindful — A. (@Lexiiee_x) August 12, 2024

u see how ion cheat nomo? very cutesy very classy very demure 🥰 — niyaah2uu_ (@niyaah2uu_) August 17, 2024

she was a brat, he was demure, can i make it anymore obvious — Daisy Jones (@daisythejones) August 19, 2024

Do you see how she drinks her shot? Very demure, very cutesy https://t.co/fEAzsTK1B4 — BOBchell. (@b0mbchell_) August 17, 2024

see how i break my fast? very mindful. very demure. pic.twitter.com/oi4F7jVhNh — 𝜗𝜚 ‧rox₊˚ ⊹ edtwt (@r0xxx2013) August 15, 2024

See how I didn’t take my full shot of tequila because I know I’d throw up? Very mindful, very demure — Natalie (@jbfan911) August 18, 2024

people hella mad about demure but we should have a new popular word every week, let’s rebuild the public’s vocabulary ! pic.twitter.com/duiBXJgOkF — ☆ 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐯 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐨 ☆ (@incxgnegrx2) August 17, 2024

you’re not demure you’re demonic — aram (@aramnotagoat) August 14, 2024

The speed with which the internet ran “very demure” into the ground for me is absolutely record breaking. Olympic gold medal-level speed run. Pretty sure I heard it for the first time on Tuesday and I would give ANYTHING not to see/hear it ever again — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) August 14, 2024

Say demure one more fuckin time — 🍫Mr.GoodBar🍫 (@BurntCroissaint) August 18, 2024

unfortunately i am not demure or mindful i am loud and stupid — trash jones (@jzux) August 18, 2024

Im not demure i have an anxiety disorder — Matt. (@MattTheBrand) August 17, 2024

Get your fucking ass up and be demureIt seems nobody wants to be mindful these days pic.twitter.com/Dbo8UaKNRL — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) August 13, 2024

However you feel about everything suddenly being very mindful, very demure, but every time you hear it remember that 55yo trans woman Jools Lebron got to quit her job at the grocery store and is now getting flown out and doing brand collabs on the strength of it. Delicious. — S. Bear Bergman (@sbearbergman) August 19, 2024

All jokes aside, this movement has changed the creator's life. Jools Lebron recently shared a TikTok explaining, "One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I'm flying across countries to host events, and I'm gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition." You go, Jools! Setting the internet ablaze to live the life of your dreams is very demure, very mindful.