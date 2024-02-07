Interstate 80 traffic in the Sierra held due to snow, spinouts

Storyful

A large break in the ice could be seen at the crash site of an MI-8 helicopter belonging to a state rescue agency at Russia’s Lake Onega, footage released by the Russian Investigative Committee on February 5 showed.The committee said the wreckage was found just over six miles from the coast and at a depth of 164 ft. The search for the three crew members was still ongoing.The State Committee of Karelia said part of a helicopter with symbols of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations was also discovered near the break in the ice. No crew members were found.The Karelia state committee said a remote-controlled underwater vehicle had been deployed in the search along with 95 people, including 29 divers.The MI-8 helicopter had left Peski airport in Petrozavodsk on Sunday evening, but did not arrive at its destination, prompting authorities to carry out a search.The investigative group said the likely cause of the crash was a “violation of traffic safety rules.”The helicopter was flown by an “experienced crew with thousands of flight hours,” according to RIA Novosti. Credit: Russian Investigative Committee via Storyful