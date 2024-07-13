Interstate 84’s Eagle Road off-ramps will close next week. Here’s when and why

Carolyn Komatsoulis
·1 min read

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Eagle Road off-ramps starting Monday for night-time paving.

The closures, which are weather dependent, are to ensure the safety of the crew, according to an Idaho Transportation Department press release.

“While a standard pothole patch might last a few months to a year, the repairs we achieve with these overnight closures will last multiple years,” Field Operations Manager Eric Copeland said in the release. “This not only minimizes the need for constant maintenance but also significantly reduces the disruption for drivers,”

On Monday, July 15, the I-84 Eagle Road eastbound off-ramp will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. It will reopen by 5:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, July 16, the Eagle Road westbound off-ramp will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 5:30 a.m.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine's navy is harassing Russian forces with 16 new armored assault boats built by Sweden

    Ukraine has acquired 16 Swedish-made combat boats this year to bolster a force battered by Russian drone attacks.

  • Four family members dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. road crash

    KEREMEOS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Police in British Columbia say four people are dead after a highway collision in the southern Interior, part of a spate of multiple-fatality crashes in the province in the past week.

  • In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought These 6 Used Cars

    Everyone has one or two things they regret not doing, but losing out on a money-saving deal might be at the top of the list for most of us.

  • York police charge 2 men after high speed chase in Lamborghini

    York police have charged two men with several offences after a high speed chase through multiple cities that began when officers saw a white Lamborghini speeding at more than 200 km/h.Police said on July 7 at around 12:50 a.m., officers saw the Lamborghini Urus travelling on Highway 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan. A police helicopter unit took over following the car from above, it said in a news release Friday.The helicopter then followed the car to a residential street in the area of Lesli

  • New electric vehicle fee coming to Pennsylvania next year. Here’s what to know

    According to a fiscal note prepared by the House Appropriations Committee, the new electric vehicle fee will generate $16.1 million in 2025 and as much as $28.8 million by 2030.

  • Russian Passenger Jet Crashes Outside Moscow, Killing All on Board

    A Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane crashed Friday outside Moscow, killing all three crew members on board, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The crash reportedly happened during a test flight, when no passengers were on board. Authorities are investigating what caused the fatal incident. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched repo

  • Smoke in cabin after American Airlines flight lands in San Francisco; plane evacuated

    Flight 2045 arrived at San Francisco International Airport around 11a.m. PT when the crew reported smoke coming out of the cabin.

  • Boeing begins 777-9 certification flight trials with US FAA

    (Reuters) -Boeing has started certification flight testing of its long-delayed 777-9 with U.S. aviation regulators onboard, the U.S. planemaker said in an emailed statement. The company said it conducted its first flight on Friday night after receiving Type Inspection Authorization (TIA). The development is a boost for Boeing, which has been grappling with production and legal issues since a Jan. 5 mid-air panel blowout on a 737 MAX plane.

  • Girl, 15, dead after being fatally struck by driver in Brampton

    A man is facing charges after a Brampton collision, which appeared to involve alcohol, left a 15-year-old girl dead, Peel Regional Police say.The crash happened in the area of McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive. Officers were called to the area at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday for report of a collision involving two vehicles and pedestrians.A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died, Peel police spokesperson Richard Chin said in a video posted to X Saturday.Chin said police b

  • Tesla Delays Robotaxi Event in Blow to Musk’s Autonomy Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is postponing its planned robotaxi unveiling to October to allow teams working on the project more time to build additional prototypes, according to people familiar with the decision.Most Read from BloombergBiden Vows to Stay in 2024 Race Even as NATO Gaffes Risk His CampaignBiden’s Putin-Zelenskiy Gaffe Deals Fresh Blow to CampaignTesla Delays Robotaxi Event in Blow to Musk’s Autonomy DriveUS and Germany Foiled Russian Plot to Kill CEO of Arms Manufacturer RheinmetallS

  • York police seek help after man kidnapped from Vaughan business

    York police are asking the public for help identifying suspects after a man was kidnapped in Vaughan in the early hours of Saturday.Toronto resident Roberto Marchioni, 57, was leaving his place of business near Highway 400 and Langstaff Road when two suspects attacked him and forced him into a car before fleeing the area, York Regional Police Service said in a news release Saturday.The suspect vehicle is a 2020 Honda CRV LX, according to police, which was last seen driving southbound on Highway

  • Trooper Criminally Charged After 'Full Throttle' Car Crash That Killed Teen

    Prosecutors said that Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Shane Roper, 32, was involved in four previous crashes while on the job.

  • Oklahoma State Police traffic stop is a close encounter with a flying saucer

    Two people took a custom UFO car from Indianapolis to New Mexico, grabbing tons of law enforcement attention along the way.

  • Busy weekend of Toronto events means traffic, transit disruptions

    A triathlon, multiple street festivals and maintenance work are disrupting traffic and transit routes around Toronto this weekend.It's already hard enough getting around the city, but with lots going on, here's a guide to help you plan ahead and get around without any surprises.Disruptions coming to downtown highways, subway serviceParts of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Gardiner Expressway will close on Sunday for the Toronto Triathlon Festival, the city says. The triathlon starts at Exhibiti

  • 1,040-HP Chevy Camaro SS Met a Quad-Turbo Audi S4 on the Drag Strip

    It's an odd showdown.

  • 19 crash fatalities in B.C. over past week prompts safety warning

    A recent string of fatal collisions on roads and highways in British Columbia has prompted the B.C. Coroners Service to remind motorists to drive carefully. Nineteen accidental motor-vehicle-related deaths were reported to the coroner from July 5-10. They included a family of three and four family members in two separate incidents."We extend our condolences to all affected by these tragedies. We know there are far-reaching impacts, as family and friends across the province, and beyond, mourn the

  • Four Migrants Die Attempting to Cross English Channel

    Four migrants have died after a boat capsized during an attempt to cross the English Channel, according to the French coastguard. Overnight, a navy patrol boat reported that migrants had fallen into the sea off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France. Four people found "unconscious" could not be saved, police added, while 63 were rescued. A helicopter and fishing vessel also helped in the rescue effort. UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the incident as "truly awful". The coastguard said several people fell into the sea after part of their boat "deflated".

  • Want To Trade In Your Tesla? How That Could End Up Costing You

    If you're thinking about trading in your Tesla, you might be in for a shock. A recent study and reports from owners show that Tesla vehicles are depreciating much faster than expected. Read Next:...

  • Smoking laptop in passenger's bag prompts evacuation on American Airlines flight in San Francisco

    A smoking laptop in a passenger's bag prompted an evacuation on an American Airlines flight headed to Miami from San Francisco International Airport Friday, according to the airline.

  • I’m a Mechanic: These 4 Cars Have Engines That Could Die on You

    Whether you're buying a new or used car, it's no small decision. Cars are expensive. In fact, according to a AAA 2023 study, the average annual cost to own a car is $12,182. That includes, car loan...