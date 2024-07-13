Interstate 84’s Eagle Road off-ramps will close next week. Here’s when and why

The Idaho Transportation Department will close the Eagle Road off-ramps starting Monday for night-time paving.

The closures, which are weather dependent, are to ensure the safety of the crew, according to an Idaho Transportation Department press release.

“While a standard pothole patch might last a few months to a year, the repairs we achieve with these overnight closures will last multiple years,” Field Operations Manager Eric Copeland said in the release. “This not only minimizes the need for constant maintenance but also significantly reduces the disruption for drivers,”

On Monday, July 15, the I-84 Eagle Road eastbound off-ramp will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. It will reopen by 5:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, July 16, the Eagle Road westbound off-ramp will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 5:30 a.m.