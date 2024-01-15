Interstate has passable lanes as many other roads remain covered in snow

Global News

Canada is known to be cold but the biting winds and bitter temperatures blanketing the west have shattered records in some areas and there’s no immediate end in sight. Winter warnings and watches cover the entire country tonight, from coast to coast to coast. Across Eastern Canada, there are warnings, watches, and travel advisories as some powerful storms move through. In the West, bone-chilling temperatures are sweeping across the Prairies and parts of B.C. making it feel anywhere from -40 to -50 with the wind chill. Catherine Urquhart has the latest from this cold snap affecting the West.