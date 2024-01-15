Interstate has passable lanes as many other roads remain covered in snow
Interstate 49 has passable lanes, but much of the rest of the roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are covered.
EDMONTON — Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge. "Right now, wind is generating almost no power. When renewables are unreliable, as they are now, natural gas plants must increase capacity to keep Albertans safe," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Friday, shortly after the p
Temperatures will slowly rebound this week, but there's something else for Albertans to contend with this week: heavy snow! Plan ahead with 10-20 cm forecast across the south
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
Climate protestors interrupted GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during his event in Iowa Friday night, screaming in his face and calling the biotech entrepreneur “a liar.” Ramaswamy, who has called climate change “a hoax” in the past, was targeted by climate activists during his West Des Moines, Iowa event. Some protestors held yellow signs that…
Power has been restored after thousands in the Maritimes were without electricity on Sunday morning after a messy storm system swept across the region.Environment Canada has lifted all weather alerts for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. There were wind warnings across the region and a risk of storm surge in coastal areas.New Brunswick's provincial utility is showing no remaining outages on its map.As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power's outage map showed showed no major o
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
Temperatures are so bitterly cold across Western Canada, satellites are picking up the air temperature as a cloud top. Cloud tops are generally -40 to -50 degrees, which is what the air temperature is across regions like Alberta. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
Keeping within the 1.5C warming limit is 'is technically possible but politically impossible', one scientist argues.
A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue. Environment Canada says temperatures are rising but snow flurries are in the forecast for the Metro Vancouver area, followed by rain later this week and temperatures well above zero degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Alberta are forecast to start to moderate today and through the week, but it will remain cold. Calgary and Edmonton h
While studying human evolution to find solutions for the growing climate crisis, researchers found a mix of encouraging and depressing results.
Benny, who was more than 12 years old, was one of two fishing cats at the Curraghs Wildlife Park.
A few more doses of wintry weather will herald the arrival of Arctic air spilling over the East Coast for the latter half of the week
John and Lorraine Crawford, from Essex, had been visiting Reykjavik with relatives.
A messy weather system in Atlantic Canada will bring rain and snow across the region, followed by a cold snap. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has insights on the timing and impact of this event.
Canada is known to be cold but the biting winds and bitter temperatures blanketing the west have shattered records in some areas and there’s no immediate end in sight. Winter warnings and watches cover the entire country tonight, from coast to coast to coast. Across Eastern Canada, there are warnings, watches, and travel advisories as some powerful storms move through. In the West, bone-chilling temperatures are sweeping across the Prairies and parts of B.C. making it feel anywhere from -40 to -50 with the wind chill. Catherine Urquhart has the latest from this cold snap affecting the West.
The extreme cold gripping the province, and the country, set record-low temperatures in 10 areas across Saskatchewan on Saturday.Leader hit a low of –45.9 C, shattering the old mark of –39.7 C set in 2005.The Kindersley area wasn't far behind with the temperature falling to a bone-chilling –44.1 C.The Scott and Eastend regions broke 108-year-old records. Scott plummeted to –42.6 C on Saturday while Eastend hit –38.5 C.Other areas to hit record lows were:Assiniboia at –38.6 C.Cypress Hills at –39
The council say agencies, including Northumbrian Water, have not raised concerns about the plan.
AESO issued another grid alert for Alberta on Sunday evening, urging residents to conserve electricity through peak hours
U.S. natural gas output fell to a preliminary 11-month low on Sunday as frigid weather froze wells across the country, while gas demand for heating and power generation was on track to hit record highs. In Texas the state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), forecast electric demand on Tuesday would top last summer's all-time high and warned power supplies could fall short on both Monday and Tuesday. ERCOT, which said operating conditions were normal on Sunday, has ways to increase supplies and reduce usage if necessary.
A volcano has erupted in southwest Iceland. The lava is now flowing towards the town of Grindavík, resulting in a forced evacuation.