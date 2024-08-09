Interview with Flynn Fidgeon

Latest Stories
- CNN
New body cam video from Trump shooting raises questions
CNN’s Danny Freeman reports
- People
Woman Who Claimed Husband Tied Her to Tree Allegedly Admits She Did It Herself — and Reveals Why: Report
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died of Complications from Diabetes. Why Are Her Parents Charged?
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
- INSIDER
Lauren Boebert tweets about Kamala Harris while showing up to court for the first time in her son's criminal case
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
- ABC News
Woman dies after getting caught in baggage carousel at Chicago O'Hare
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
- People
Laci Peterson's Mom Reveals What She Thought About Scott When Daughter First Told Her About Him
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
- CBC
High-ranking Toronto cop found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
- CNN
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than $50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.
- Wichita Eagle
Motorcycle rider killed Wichita grandma in road-rage shooting. He pleaded guilty
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
- The Canadian Press
Former Colorado clerk was shocked after computer images were shared online, employee testifies
DENVER (AP) —
- CBC
'I owe him my life': Father hit by bullets in shootout while protecting kids in Montreal's West Island
One of the men caught in the crossfire between police and a gun-toting suspect in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., on Sunday took five bullets to protect his son and daughter from gunfire, his family says.When the bullets started flying on a residential street near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Montreal's West Island just after 8 p.m., Houssam Abdallah, 52, positioned himself in front of the rounds.The Abdallah family had just returned from a camping trip and were unloadi
- BBC
Man who raped woman in pub toilet jailed
Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, is jailed for the attack which took place in Scarborough.
- The Canadian Press
Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death
TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck last month.
- San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body of missing California woman found off coast of Morro Bay
The U.S. Coast Guard discovered her body during a routine patrol on Monday.
- People
She Was Found Decapitated and Left in Trash Bags in 1999. Police Just Arrested Her Husband
Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother last heard from her daughter months before her remains were found
- Canadian Press Videos
How Lahaina's more than 150-year-old banyan tree is coming back to life after devastating fire
A sprawling 151-year-old banyan tree survived the massive fire last year in Lahaina, Hawaii, and thanks to the efforts of arborists and dedicated volunteers, parts of it are growing back — and even thriving.
- The Canadian Press
Former Milwaukee hotel workers charged with murder after video shows them holding down Black man
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged four hotel workers in connection with D'Vontaye Mitchell's death after scouring video showing them piling on top of the Black man during an incident that Mitchell's family says is disturbingly similar to George Floyd's death.
- People
Missing 16-Year-Old Boy Found Alive After Trying to Do a 'Challenge' on Family Camping Trip
The teen said he wanted to do a “challenge” that involved walking to the other side of the lake, but then things “turned out bad”
- Global News
Body of Mackenzie Trottier found in Saskatchewan landfill after 93-day search
After a 93-day search, Mackenzie Lee Trottier’s body was found in the Saskatoon landfill. Nicole Healey reports.
- The Canadian Press
Arizona prosecutors asked grand jurors not to indict Trump in state's fake electors case
The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.