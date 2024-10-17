Former President Donald Trump followed form after watching Vice President Kamala Harris’ contentious interview on Fox News.Trump attacked Harris and praised Fox News.Harris “has a massive and irredeemable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,”Trump said on his Truth Social platform, claiming she is “barely able to talk” about any other subject.

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City, U.S. May 30, 2024 and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2024 in a combination of file photos. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz, Nathan Howard/File Photo

Trump, who has previously criticized Fox’s coverage of the Harris campaign, gave a thumbs-up to interviewer Bret Baier, who frequently interrupted and clashed with the vice president.“Great job by Bret Baier,” Trump said, calling the interview “tough but very fair.”The Harris campaign, meanwhile, put out statements from others praising the vice president for confronting Fox and Trump.Harris “forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s unhinged rhetoric”and “joined Trump’s former vice president and top general in warning of the dangers of a second Trump administration,” the campaign said, in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Interview review: Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris, praises Fox News