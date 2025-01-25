This Intimate Body Part Can ‘Shrink’ During Menopause

Predrag Popovski via Getty Images

Despite it being a completely natural process that all cisgender women experience, there is still a lot of stigma surrounding the menopause.

In fact, a 2022 survey by Parliamentary Committee found that one in three women miss work due to menopause symptoms.

Contrary to popular belief and media representation, it’s not all night sweats and mood swings. In fact, it can lead to vaginal dryness, sexual dysfunction, tinnitus and even vaginal electric shocks.

Now, speaking to Everyday Health, Dr Lauren Streicher, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, has revealed a change you probably didn’t know about.

How the vulva can change during menopause

As well as vaginal changes, Streicher explains that the vulva can also undergo significant changes, saying: “We see an actual thinning and flattening out of the labia minora,

“Over time, some women completely lose their labia minora.”

In a TikTok video, dermatologist Melissa Mauskar MD explains: “Over time, the skin on our face sags. Your vulva changes, too. But instead of sagging skin on your vulva, your labia minora actually gets smaller and shrinks.

“These are normal changes that happen with time.”

She added in the caption of the video that if you are experiencing itching or burning down there, you should speak to your GP.

How to soothe vulva during menopause

All the changes that we go through during menopause can leave our vaginas and vulvas feeling a little tender. The intimate health experts at Tena suggest these steps for some relief:

Use a gentle cleanser

Choose products for sensitive skin

Treat soreness and irritation with topical products

Try vaginal oestrogen

Speak to a doctor

You can read their full guide here.

