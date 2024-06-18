Introducing a new way to engage with the Miami Herald

Dear reader,

I am delighted to unveil Edition, a revolutionary way to engage with the Miami Herald, your trusted source for local news.

Starting June 18, you will be able to access Edition online at miamiherald.com or through the Miami Herald app. This platform reinvents digital news, delivering all the features you cherish about the printed edition directly to your smartphone, tablet or computer.

From Local, Nation, World and Sports to Tropical Sunday and Opinion, you’ll find all of your favorite newspaper sections in Edition – just as if you were holding the paper in your hands. And whether you are reading on a computer, tablet or phone, those sections will be customized to fit your screen, with no need to pinch, slide or zoom.

I hope you’ll find that Edition’s sleek, user-friendly design enhances your reading experience. Stories will feature links to articles offering deeper insights into the Miami Herald’s extensive coverage. You can tap on photos for an enhanced view, dive into photo galleries and watch videos seamlessly.

Of course, our popular games will be included, and you can still print them. The Miami Herald’s Edition offers you access to more than a dozen engaging games and puzzles, including a daily crossword, blackjack and sudoku.

There are two ways to access the Edition: By clicking on the link in the upper left of the homepage of miamiherald.com, or from your email inbox every morning.

I am eager for you to try our new Edition. I know you will enjoy the new interactive experience and look forward to hearing your suggestions. You can reach out to me directly or contact our Customer Care team at 1-800-843-4372 or customerservice@miamiherald.com.

At the Herald, we are committed to bringing you deep investigative reporting as well as the success stories of our community. From dining reviews to the latest sports news, we have you covered, but we cannot do it without your support.

If you are not a current subscriber, consider signing up for a subscription today. If you are a print subscriber, be sure to activate your digital access so you can access the new Edition.

And please keep in touch. I am always looking for story ideas and other suggestions from our readers, and would be delighted to hear yours.