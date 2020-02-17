Intruder Dog Really Fancies Taking Free Kick During Turkish Soccer Game

A very determined dog seemed to really fancy a free kick during a soccer game in Istanbul on Sunday, February 16, between locals Fatih Karagumruk and visitors Giresunspor.

Video from the match posted by the home team shows a couple of their players sizing up a free kick outside their opponents’ box, when a dog rushes onto the pitch and straight for the ball. And once he’s got his paws on it, he doesn’t want to let go.

It took several attempts to get the persistent pooch off the pitch. The video shows players and coaching staff at different points trying to lure it away with another ball. Eventually, the interloper had to be carried off by a player.

Full marks for trying, anyway.

Karagumruk went on to win 2-1. Credit: Fatih Karagumruk via Storyful