Inuvik triathlete tackles challenges of training in the North

Triathlete Meghan Scott said she was excited to move to Inuvik, N.W.T., last summer, but didn't realize she'd face so many challenges in to continuing her training for the multi-sport competition.

"It's been a massive adjustment, and I don't think I realized how big of an adjustment it would be," said Scott.

She has been competing in triathlons for four years and qualified for Team Canada this year. She's heading to Australia in mid-September to compete at the triathlon world championships.

Indoor training, pool closure

One of the biggest adjustments she faced during her first winter in Inuvik was learning to do more biking and running indoors.

Once the warmer weather came, Scott saw an opportunity to resume training outside. But then she hit a couple more snags.

The pool at the Midnight Sun Complex has been shut down for nearly four months.

"I can kind of keep my fitness up with running and biking," Scott said. "But the swimming, you either have to swim in water or not. So that's really been tough."

Scott has made best of the situation.

She was able to swim at a pool when she travelled for work.

However, Airport Road in Inuvik has been under construction for most of the summer, and that's also been a problem.

"I got one bike ride in and they were doing construction," Scott said. "I can't ride my bike on gravel. I have to ride it on … pavement, so there was no other options for me."

'Mentally stronger'

The hurdles have forced Scott to become more flexible, she said.

"When I think of triathlon ... mental strength is really important, and to be able to persevere when a race gets tough," she said. "So facing the challenges in Inuvik that I have, it's definitely made me mentally stronger as an athlete."





Mark Linseman, Scott's coach back in Ontario, has helped her come up with different training plans — like taking up cross-country skiing — so she can adapt to her new environment.

Although things haven't always gone in Scott's favour, Linseman said her story is a good lesson for other athletes when it comes to perseverance.

"It's pretty inspiring," he said.

Despite some roadblocks, Scott has no regrets. She said other athletes shouldn't shy away from the opportunity to come north.

"You have to be realistic on what to expect as far as training is concerned," she said. "But for every other aspect of life, it's been so worth it."