Inverness man, 48, dead after snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley

Emergency services responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley at 10:15 a.m. Friday. (CBC - image credit)

An Inverness, N.S., man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services and a local snowmobile club responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on a trail near Fielding Road at 10:15 a.m.

A 48-year-old Inverness man was operating the snowmobile on the trail when it struck a tree, the release says.

The man was taken to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital and later transferred to St. Martha's Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

MORE TOP STORIES