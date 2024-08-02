Invest 97-L sets sights on Florida's coast as formation chances jump again
Invest 97-L sets sights on Florida's coast as formation chances jump again
Invest 97-L sets sights on Florida's coast as formation chances jump again
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
Officials warn the huge landslide holding back the Chilcotin River is unstable, and is expected to fail in the next 24 to 48 hours. Aaron McArthur reports it could send a huge, dangerous surge of water down the Fraser River.
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
A popular beach on the Big Island of Hawaii was ordered off-limits to swimmers Wednesday after a drone operator spotted a large tiger shark cruising just offshore. “BEACH CLOSED,” Sharks of Hawaii exclaimed via Instagram. “Big t
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
The Park Fire, as of Wednesday morning, has burned a total of 389,791 acres and was 18% contained.
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby this weekend.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta is growing stronger over the Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico and could become a hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, forecasters said.
Lifeguards cleared the waters near Burkes Beach following the incident, according to Shore Beach Service. Two recorded bites within a week is highly atypical for Hilton Head.
China had its hottest month in observed modern history in July, Chinese state media reported, mirroring record hot weather seen around the world last month. Temperatures averaged 23.21 degrees Celsius (73.78 degrees Fahrenheit) last month, eclipsing the 23.17C in July 2017, China's national television broadcaster reported on Thursday - the highest monthly average since the country began compiling comprehensive data in 1961. The world registered its hottest day on record on July 22, with the global average surface air temperature reaching 17.15C.
Climate change is causing Hawaii's beaches to disappear, forcing the state to rethink the future of iconic tourist destinations like Waikiki.
New Mexico Environment Department warns of unsafe drinking water
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico, forecasters said Wednesday.
Halifax is considering a new way to better protect lake and river systems in the municipality, and residents would be among those leading the way.On Thursday, municipal staff presented recommendations for a new watershed framework to councillors on the environment and sustainability standing committee.A report said Halifax has 50 watersheds across the municipality. These are areas of land where all water drains into the same river or lake system, or the coast.Elizabeth Montgomery, water resource