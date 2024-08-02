Invest 97-L tagged by NHC has high chance of development in latest update
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
A popular beach on the Big Island of Hawaii was ordered off-limits to swimmers Wednesday after a drone operator spotted a large tiger shark cruising just offshore. “BEACH CLOSED,” Sharks of Hawaii exclaimed via Instagram. “Big t
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta is growing stronger over the Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico and could become a hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, forecasters said.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico, forecasters said Wednesday.
Hundreds of B.C. residents were given the green light to return home Tuesday after evacuation orders for several wildfires were downgraded. Recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have dampened fires across the province, with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) declaring 257 fires out over the past seven days — while just two new fires have started in the past 24 hours.But the conditions helping firefighters temper the flames aren't here to stay. Environment Canada is forecasting that above-seasona
Climate change is causing Hawaii's beaches to disappear, forcing the state to rethink the future of iconic tourist destinations like Waikiki.
The Park Fire, as of Wednesday morning, has burned a total of 389,791 acres and was 18% contained.
Lifeguards cleared the waters near Burkes Beach following the incident, according to Shore Beach Service. Two recorded bites within a week is highly atypical for Hilton Head.
The National Weather Service said Thursday that Pacific Ocean Tropical Storm Carlotta is expected to become a hurricane late Thursday or Friday.
China had its hottest month in observed modern history in July, Chinese state media reported, mirroring record hot weather seen around the world last month. Temperatures averaged 23.21 degrees Celsius (73.78 degrees Fahrenheit) last month, eclipsing the 23.17C in July 2017, China's national television broadcaster reported on Thursday - the highest monthly average since the country began compiling comprehensive data in 1961. The world registered its hottest day on record on July 22, with the global average surface air temperature reaching 17.15C.
The municipal authorities in Montpellier have announced a rare white rhinoceros was born in the city's zoo at the weekend, a first for the wildlife park in the south of France. In a statement released on Wednesday, the management of Lunaret Zoo on the outskirts of Montpellier said: "On Saturday 20 July, after 16 months of waiting, the park's teams were delighted to announce the birth of a baby rhinoceros."Nola, an 8.5-year-old female, and Troy, a 13.5-year-old male, had mated more than a year ag