Invest 97-L tagged by NHC, continues path toward Florida as system becomes more defined
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
Keep your eyes on the sky this week as meteor showers and auroras light up the night!
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The recent heavy rains in northwestern North Korea flooded thousands of houses and a vast extent of farmland and left many residents homeless and living in makeshift tents, North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday.
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico, forecasters said Wednesday.
COHASSET, Calif. (AP) — In the small forest community of Cohasset, Ron Ward watched as flames hundreds of feet high from California’s deadly Park Fire approached his family ranch.
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
(Bloomberg) -- Barcelona recorded its hottest ever day as a heat wave engulfs Spain, while London saw its highest temperature so far this year.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatIntel to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Reduce Costs, Fund ReboundUkraine Receives First F-16 Fighter Jets After Long WaitLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedIran’s Leader Orders Retaliatory Strike on Israel, NYT SaysSpain’s second-biggest ci
Slow moving thunderstorms expected across southern Quebec will pose a threat for localized flooding this afternoon and evening
It's found in pencil leads, and also in vast quantities under the lakes and forest outside one small western Quebec town. And in a familiar-sounding story, locals in the Outaouais region are against the massive disruption that's needed for a mining company to dig it up.Graphite is one of six minerals the Canadian government has identified as a priority on its list of 31 critical minerals. Some climate change experts say we're going to need to dig up a whole lot more of it if we're to have any ch
Wedding photographer Alyssa Wallace captured the bride in groom posing in front of a tornado funnel cloud in Norfolk, Nebraska.
A tiny pest leaving behind a graveyard of trees across Canadian forests may have helped stoke some conditions for the devastating fire in Jasper, Alta., but the biggest drivers were heat and dryness, climate and forest scientists say. Mackenzie Gray reports on the factors that exacerbated the blaze.
Emergency responders sprung into action overnight Monday to rescue residents in flooded areas of northeast Vermont after more exceptional rainfall hit the state.