Investigation at Ambassador Bridge reroutes traffic from U.S. to Canada: police, CBSA

Windsor police said Saturday that incoming traffic to Canada is being rerouted from the Ambassador Bridge to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Incoming traffic from the United States to Canada is being rerouted at the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Saturday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said officers "are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation."

Police did not provide any details about the investigation.

"Please note that incoming traffic to Canada will be rerouted to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel for an indeterminate period," the post reads.

Traffic into the United States is not affected at this time, it added.

The CBSA released a brief statement citing an incident at the bridge.

"Due to an incident with the Canada Border Services Agency, inbound traffic to Canada has been temporarily halted," the statement reads.

"We expect normal operations to resume shortly."