Investigation begins over claims PSNI officer kicked teen in the head

An investigation has begun into the conduct of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers over a video that appears to show a teenage boy being kicked in the head during an arrest.

The boy, who is 16, was arrested outside a nightclub in Cookstown, County Tyrone, in the early hours of Sunday morning on suspicion of assault on police.

The video, first reported by the Irish News and shared with BBC News NI, appears to show the boy being held on the ground by one officer while another kicks him once.

The PSNI said it has self-referred the incident to the office of the Police Ombudsman.

A Police Ombudsman spokesman confirmed it had received a complaint "which we will be investigating" and that also it was "notified of the matter by the PSNI".

'Reprehensible'

A solicitor representing the boy said the incident should be immediately investigated and that it was "wholly wrong".

It is "reprehensible for anyone to kick someone on the ground while they are detained", Gavin Booth added.

The solicitor, from Phoenix Law, also said the officer involved "should not be on front-line duties while it is being investigated".

He said the boy and his friend had been thrown out of a nightclub and were shouting in the street when police officers approached them.

Mr Booth added that this time of year most parents "will let their children go out thinking that the police are there to keep them safe" and that incidents like this undermines that trust.

BBC News NI understands that no officer has been removed from duty at this time.

The PSNI said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on police after a disturbance in Cookstown in the early hours of Sunday.

"The disturbance occurred after patrol officers stopped to assist an injured man in the James Street area.

"The boy was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries."

In a statement posted on social media, three independent republican councillors from the area described the incident as a "disgraceful act of violence against a minor".