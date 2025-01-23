Investigation continues in the death of well-known Platte County sports reporter
Investigation continues in the death of well-known Platte County sports reporter
Investigation continues in the death of well-known Platte County sports reporter
The president may have let his true priority slip during a Fox News interview.
“Simply put, this is not a popular policy," said Harry Enten.
Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to his one-time ally Vladimir Putin, threatening him with retribution if he doesn’t make a deal to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In an apparent effort to make good on his already-broken vow to end the war within 24 hours of becoming president, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to try and bend the strong-man leader’s arm. “I’m going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War
I want to Eternal Sunshine the clip of Mark Zuckerberg seemingly looking down her bra.
Grimes had an on-and-off relationship with Elon between 2018–2023, and they share three children.
Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, was out for blood at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, deliberately snubbing a man who refused his wife’s offer of a handshake earlier this month, according to CNN. On Monday, Emhoff, who served as second gentleman of the United States from 2021 to 2025, rejected a handshake from Bruce Fischer, husband of Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska. Emhoff brought up the moment Fischer appeared to refuse Harris’ proffered hand at the Republi
"Imagine how we feel,” one man told AP News.
The late night host joked that this must be a sign the two are "very, very much in love."
Donald and Melania Trump got married on Jan. 22, 2005
The new president just unwound a landmark anti-discrimination measure implemented amid the height of the Civil Rights Movement.
Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.
It centered on Bush's behavior.
The Stranger Things actress just joined the tiny swimwear trend of the season, and spent less than £65 - see photos
“Propaganda so blatant it would make the dictator of North Korea blush,” one critic cracked about Karoline Leavitt’s praise of the president on Fox News.
Michael Fanone, a former Washington, D.C., police officer who was attacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, cursed out Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the anti-government group the Oath Keepers, during an appearance Wednesday on CNN. As Fanone was appearing on the network to discuss President Trump’s pardon of the Jan. 6…
"I feel like if I did not film it, nobody would believe me."
CNN will lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday, capping a year of financial struggles and falling ratings as the network seeks to pivot toward a digital future, sources said Wednesday. The exact number of Thursday’s layoffs, which were first reported by CNBC, is unclear. They will not impact CNN’s marquee talent, which includes Jake Tapper, Kaitlan Collins, and Anderson Cooper, according to CNBC. CNN declined to comment. The cuts come as CEO Mark Thompson has set his sights on digital as CNN
"Seriously I was a big trump fan, but which president think's it's a good idea to make a meme coin when they are about to be in charge of a very large country? "
President Donald Trump has issued a “full and unconditional pardon” to Washington, DC, police lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky and officer Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, a case that drew protests on the heels of the murder of George Floyd.
"It just makes no sense at all," said Andrew Weissmann, who also predicted how it could spectacularly backfire.