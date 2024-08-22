Investigation finds 'several misunderstandings' when deputy chief wasn't initially charged with stunt driving

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley was initially pulled over for stunt driving in January 2023 and not charged at that time. (Mia Sheldon/CBC - image credit)

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) has concluded its investigation into why deputy chief Jason Crowley wasn't initially charged with stunt driving when he was pulled over in January of last year.

The OCPC said everyone involved "acted in good faith" when it comes to their understanding of the law.

However, the police oversight body did say there were "several misunderstandings" about what's discretionary and what's mandatory when someone is pulled over for stunt driving.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2023, Crowley was pulled over for travelling 111 km/h in a 70 km/h.

At the time, the OCPC says the constable who pulled him over knew he was acting deputy chief of police.

Crowley's licence was not surrendered and his vehicle was not impounded "despite the apparent clear wording" of the law, the OCPC said. Following an internal investigation, it found the constable's response "does not appear to align with the provisions" of the legislation.

Prior to this information becoming public, CBC News filed a Freedom of Information request on Feb. 21 seeking more information after independently learning of the incident.

Four days later, and seven weeks after the incident, the Windsor Police Service announced that Crowley was charged with stunt driving.

The Windsor Police Services board subsequently asked the OCPC to review the incident.

"For reasons set out in the investigative report, there was no request that he surrender his driver's license," the OCPC said in its summary of the investigation.

In May, Crowley pleaded guilty to speeding and received a fine of $352.

It hasn't been made public if Crowley will face any internal discipline for his actions.

Additional training is being recommended by the OCPC in cooperation with the prosecutor's office.