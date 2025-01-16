Investigation into killer over reported murder rap

Jimmy Mizen was killed after trying to avoid a fight at a bakery in south London in 2008. [PA Media]

The Ministry of Justice has begun an investigation into Jake Farhi, a convicted murderer, after reports he recorded music referencing his 2008 murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen.

Jimmy, 16, bled to death at the Three Cooks Bakery in Lee, south London, on 10 May 2008, after Farhi threw a large glass dish that shattered and severed an artery in his neck.

In 2009, the then-19-year-old Farhi was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years for the murder. Now 35, he was released on license in June 2023.

Reports in the Sun newspaper claim he is TEN, a drill rap artist whose music often features violent themes, and who conceals his identity with a balaclava in videos.

In one, available on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, TEN appears to reference Jimmy's death with the lyrics: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's. Sharpen up my blade I've got to keep those necessary. Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly. Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he's gonna throw the book at me."

In another track TEN boasts: "See a man's soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone... I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on."

A spokesperson for HM Prison and Probation Service told the BBC: "We are aware of this content and are investigating it as a priority. We take any material that could glorify violence or distress victims extremely seriously."

'Absolutely horrendous'

Margaret Mizen, the mother of the murdered teenager, told the BBC the family had only just learned of the existence of the songs.

She said: "We're a bit shocked, we're just taking it in. How can someone be allowed to play this kind of music. The words are absolutely horrendous."

When asked about Jake Farhi and the music he is alleged to have produced, Mrs Mizen said: "I think he's a coward. To be able to play his music with a balaclava on and not show his face says to me he's a bit of a coward.

"I don't want him to turn into some sort of celebrity just because he has been on the news," she added.

Mrs Mizen said the family had not yet been contacted by the Ministry of Justice over the music.

Following Jimmy's death, Mr and Mrs Mizen set up the Jimmy Mizen Foundation, which is involved in charity work including helping young people in London who are fleeing violence.

Mr and Mrs Mizen were appointed MBEs in 2013.

Mrs Mizen told the BBC that the charity's mantra of forgiveness, peace and hope "wouldn't change because of what's going on now".

She said: "We have to decide what sort of messages do we want. I think our children need to hear these messages of forgiveness, peace and hope, they don't need to hear all these dreadful rap songs that are going on with horrible words.

"Our message will stay: forgiveness, peace and hope, that's the message we give to young people in schools - that will continue."

She said the memories of Jimmy, and her faith kept her going through the "tough times".

"Jimmy was just a beautiful boy - he was known as the boy who sparkled. He was a shining star, loved by so many," she said.

"Although it's 16 and a half years we still miss him greatly."

She said she continued to forgive Jake Farhi, and wouldn't be able to spread messages of forgiveness, peace and hope to young people without doing so.

BBC Radio 1Xtra

Two songs by TEN have been played on BBC Radio 1Xtra's Introducing show, although not those with the reference to murder.

It's understood nobody at the station knew of TEN's true identity until the reports emerged.

The BBC said in a statement: "The song lyrics you have put to us have not been played on the BBC. Decisions on music are made on a case-by-case basis and we have strict editorial guidelines in place before any content is broadcast or posted.

"BBC 1Xtra does not glamorise violence and this individual does not feature on any playlists."

Speaking about TEN's music being played on the BBC, Mrs Mizen said: "I'm disappointed with the BBC for playing any of his music on the radio station and I'll be wanting answers about that."

The Parole Board decided to release Farhi in May 2023.

At the time, Mrs Mizen and her husband Barry said: "We must hold on to hope and pray that the parole board has made the right decision and that Jake Farhi will no longer pose a threat to our communities. Only time will reveal the truth."

