Investigation launched as concrete bridge partially collapses in Germany

An investigation has started into why a concrete bridge partially collapsed in eastern Germany.

No one was injured when a section of the Carola Bridge fell into the Elbe River in Dresden, officials from the local fire department have said.

However, there is concern more of the structure could collapse in the coming hours.

The bridge forms part of a main route in the area, and its collapse has led to significant delays for travellers.

The incident has also disrupted the city's heating system.

Police are treating the collapse as an accident, and there are no signs of foul play, according to German news agency DPA.

The bridge dates back to East Germany's communist era, and officials said it was possible that chlorine corrosion could have contributed to Wednesday's collapse.

The emergency closure of the entire bridge disrupted travel for the city's tram system, as well as motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the span to travel between Dresden's Old Town and New Town.

Boat traffic was also halted, impacting cargo ships, and tourism sightseeing vessels.

Crews were alerted shortly after 3am - the last tram crossed the span just 18 minutes before the collapse, DPA reported.

The section that fell was scheduled to be renovated next year, while other parts only reopened in March after months of construction.

Pipes in the city's heating system were also damaged.

Fire department spokesman Michael Klahre said: "In addition, due to the bursting of two large district heating pipes, we have the problem that the supply of hot water has come to a complete standstill in the entire federal state capital of Dresden."