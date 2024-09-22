Investigation launched into ‘Jail Starmer’ graffiti at MP’s office

Police have launched an investigation after graffiti saying “Jail Starmer” was daubed on the window of an MP’s office.

The Metropolitan Police say the graffiti was daubed on the window on Friday and they received an allegation of criminal damage a day later.

The words “Jail Starmer” in large white letters appeared at the south-east London office of Clive Efford, the Labour MP for Eltham and Chislehurst, according to images shown online by Sky News.

A police spokesman said: “On Saturday 21 September police received an allegation of criminal damage to an office building in Westmount Road, SE9.

“Graffiti had been daubed on the premises the previous day.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”