Investigation leads to charging British Columbia man

Following a collaborative investigation involving Peel Regional Police, Halton Regional Police, and Waterloo Regional Police, a British Columbia man has been charged in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults on children.

Dubbed "Project Woodland," the investigation focused on incidents dating back to 1992-1995 within the respective regions of the involved law enforcement agencies.

Richard Neil, a 64-year-old British Columbia resident, was arrested and charged with 20 criminal offences, including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, administering a noxious thing with intent, and forcible confinement. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

A publication ban safeguards the victims' identities, and authorities are refraining from disclosing further details at this time.

Anyone with information pertinent to the case is urged to contact the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter