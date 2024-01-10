Investigation ongoing into death

Southern Kings area residents can expect increased police activity in the region for the foreseeable future as RCMP continue to investigate the death of an individual whose remains were found in the Milltown Cross area in December.

Two youths have been charged with first degree murder and other offenses in relation to the death.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said RCMP communications officer Scott Ferris.

He advises locals not to be alarmed or to jump to conclusions as police go about their work.

Officers may speak with a number of individuals through the investigation process and this does not imply suspected involvement in crime.

, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic