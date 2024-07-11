Investigation after three assaulted in Oakham

Police are investigating the assaults of three people in Rutland in the early hours.

Officers were called to High Street in Oakham at about 01:30 BST on Thursday where it was reported two men, aged 19 and 21, and a 30-year-old woman were attacked.

Leicestershire Police said one person, who it did not identify, had been taken to hospital for treatment and that no arrests had been made.

A cordon remains in place in Melton Road, close to High Street, as inquiries continue, the force said.

