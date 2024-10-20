Investigation Underway After Deadly Dock Collapse in Georgia

An investigation was ongoing on Sunday, October 20, after a ferry dock gangway collapsed on Georgia’s Sapelo Island on Saturday, killing 7 people.

Footage posted to Facebook shows people and authorities at the scene of the collapse on Saturday evening.

According to Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Marsh Landing Dock and at least 20 people went into the water when the collapse happened. Multiple agencies assisted with rescues, they added.

Three people remained in the hospital, local media reported on Sunday. Credit: Tendaji Bailey via Storyful