Investigation underway after small plane crashes into field
Investigation underway after small plane crashes into field
Investigation underway after small plane crashes into field
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Second-grader Noah Bush’s body was found at the bottom of a construction pit on May 16
The Edmonton Corn Maze closed Wednesday, after someone was fatally stabbed at the attraction Tuesday evening.Parkland RCMP were called about a stabbing at the corn maze near Spruce Grove, Alta., a city about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, shortly after 7 p.m. MT, police said in a news release.The release offered little information about what transpired, but it said responding officers found an adult dead when they arrived. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, an RCMP spokesperson, confirmed to CBC News Wednesd
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
Did the thief who took the Marchant family's MV-1 minivan know how special the vehicle is?The MV-1 is one of the only purpose-built wheelchair-accessible automobiles on the market today.The Marchant family says they were dismayed when it went missing Thursday morning. But by the end of the day, they say the car had been found by police. Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a vehicle parked by the Thames River on Thursday evening that they confirmed had been stolen from Windsor. Officers arr
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
Daniel Coppola, 50, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting dead his ex-wife and her boyfriend at their Long Island home
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
Brian Chin, a 32-year-old Chinatown landlord, was charged with felony assault after a violent altercation with a homeless man near Chrystie and Grand streets in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left the man hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial and skull fractures that rendered him unable to identify himself to authorities. What happened: The confrontation reportedly began when Chin allegedly kicked the homeless man sleeping on a corner three times.
Four children were inside their New Market, Maryland home when their parents were killed after being shot at 42 times at close range, police said.
Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and former Donald Trump aide, asked a federal judge on Thursday to release him from prison early as he continues to challenge his contempt of Congress conviction.
The teenager, who cannot be identified, was convicted of murdering Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland.
BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand on Thursday indicted a former national police chief in connection with an alleged cover-up of a 2012 traffic accident involving the Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune that killed a police officer.
An intricate cryptocurrency scheme trading on the name of the purported founder of bitcoin has resulted in a bitter B.C. legal battle between two men who both claim financial ruin.A B.C. Supreme Court judge weighed into the dispute this week, ordering Daniel Tambosso to cough up $1.2 million — the cash equivalent of the 22 bitcoins Hung Nguyen loaned him in September 2021 for what was supposed to be just 48 hours.In court documents, Nguyen — a Kelowna real estate agent — said the money "represen
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend's new love interest.
Calgary police have charged a third person in connection with the death of a missing man.Christopher Stevenson was last seen in August 2023.Court records show Kenedee Taylor now faces a second-degree murder charge along with Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, who was charged last week.Ali Samir El-Sayed, 45, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. The arrests were made after what police describe as an "extensive investigation," including searches of a downtown Calgary home and a rural propert
A court in Thailand found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder on Thursday and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
The four Miami-Dade police officers charged fired the fatal bullets, according to a report obtained Thursday by the Herald.