Investigation underway after two people stabbed at NW OKC Club Overnight
Investigation underway after two people stabbed at NW OKC Club Overnight
Investigation underway after two people stabbed at NW OKC Club Overnight
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening downtown while making an arrest. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W., police said. Police were conducting an investigation in the area. They said an officer was shot while taking a man into custody. The officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. "We are grateful the officer is alive," the Toronto Police Association wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.Police said
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
Jeffrey Ferguson made a gun-hand gesture at his wife, Sheryl, while they sat at a restaurant. Within hours, she was dead
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
A man was lit on fire near Surrey Central Station Friday afternoon, according to police in the Metro Vancouver suburb. In a statement, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near the 10200-block of City Parkway.The local RCMP confirmed the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire. Police said Saturday the victim remains in hospital with serious burns. Kahlon said the
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.
Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
WARNING: This story contains derogatory and offensive language.A London man awaiting sentencing in Windsor is on trial in Ontario for another charge related to anti-2SLGBTQ+ protesting — this time outside a drag queen story hour near London. Bubba Christopher Pollock was charged with harassment for allegedly approaching a same-sex couple and their children outside the event at Parkhill library on April 29, 2023.On Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice heard Pollock approached the family with anot
The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas is going to spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that happened a few days after the January statue heist. A judge sentenced Ricky Alderete Friday on three different cases that he said in court stemmed from his addiction to fentanyl. The League 42 youth baseball league plans to unveil a replacement statue of Robinson crafted from the original mold Monday at a park in Wichita, Kansas.
Chanell Crosby, 35, was found dead on July 19, five days after she was reported missing, per authorities
WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal case charging former President Donald Trump with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election was returned Friday to the trial judge in Washington after a Supreme Court opinion last month that narrowed the scope of the prosecution.
John Warnock Hinckley Jr., who spent 35 years in a psychiatric hospital following the 1981 shooting of President Ronald Reagan, shares his thoughts on the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett.
The 2010 slaying of the 48-year-old Madison woman who was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death on the lawn of her home remains cloaked in mystery
Surveillance video captured the moment a disguised thief walked up and stole a package from the porch of a Watertown, Massachusetts home in broad daylight.
A central Florida deputy was killed and two others injured when they were “ambushed” after responding to a disturbance Friday night, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.