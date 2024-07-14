Investigations continue Sunday morning in Western Pa. following Trump rally shooting
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it has handed people living at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford notice that they must leave within two weeks.In a statement to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said 15 people living at the Bradner rest area were served notice in person and signs were posted around the site.The rest area is just one of many spots along the highway through the Fraser Valley where people have been camping — some of them for years — on public land, of
When the Gaza sunshine was at its hottest, Andrey Kozlov said the Hamas fighters would cover him with blankets, leaving him to stew in his sweat. When he asked about his family, they would say they had forgotten him. When they pulled the blindfold from his eyes, they said they would kill him and film his murder.
A man who killed two Alaska Native women and was heard while videotaping the torture death of one say that in his movies “everybody always dies” was sentenced Friday to 226 years in prison. Brian Steven Smith received 99-year sentences each for the deaths of Kathleen Henry, 30, and Veronica Abouchuk, who was 52 when her family reported her missing in February 2019, seven months after they last saw her. “Both were treated about as horribly as a person can be treated,” Alaska Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby said when imposing the sentence.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the bodies of two people have been recovered after a life-raft carrying their remains was found washed ashore on Sable Island earlier this week. Police believe the people recovered are a 60-year old woman and a 70-year-old man from British Columbia reported missing last month.In a release Friday, police say Parks Canada contacted the RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on Wednesday at around 3:15 after the vessel was discovered.The 3.3-metre life-raft found on Sabl
The lawsuit named one of the defendant's parents, alleging that they should have known their child's "propensity to engage in violence."
The Investigation Discovery three-part docuseries 'The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph' airs on Monday, July 15
Cleo Loizides was 81 when she was allegedly killed by her daughter and grandson, say police
First responders in Victoria say they will only attend calls on a block of Pandora Avenue with a police escort following a recent assault on a paramedic.Police responded to a call for help to the 900 block of Pandora Avenue Thursday after a man in need of medical assistance allegedly punched and kicked the paramedic who was caring for him in the face. Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said the following day he held an emergency meeting with the city's mayor, the Victoria Fire De
A group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths, federal prosecutors said Friday.
LONDON (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities.
The death of a dog in a hot car in Calgary has sparked questions about what people can do if they see a pet in distress inside a vehicle.Lucky, a four-year-old Alaskan malamute and German shepherd crossbreed, died July 1 after being left in the vehicle for several hours, according to city police. The incident has raised questions about what bystanders can legally do — beyond calling 911 — to save an animal if they come across a similar situation. Can people, for example, break a car window to re
When two US avocado inspectors were assaulted and detained at a police roadblock in the Mexican state of Michoacán last month, it sparked a costly international crisis.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed on a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that armed men be barred from returning to northern Gaza during an eventual ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.
Curtis Holliday murdered his wife Chi Le and left her body in a freezer in 2020
A large brush fire ignited at a Nanaimo, B.C., park Friday evening due to fireworks from a party of young people. Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 11 p.m. at Pipers Lagoon Park.
TORONTO — Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently in jail on contempt of Congress charges, is expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention just hours after his release.
A Yukon man has been fined $20,000 after leaving buckets of human and food waste, wrecked cars and other garbage at two properties in the Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay areas. Joszef Suska, 51, pleaded guilty via his lawyer in Whitehorse territorial court Tuesday to one count each of failing to comply with a dangerous wildlife protection order and disposing of waste in an unauthorized manner.According to an agreed statement of facts filed to the court, conservation officers visited properti
