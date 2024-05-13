Investigators add details about boat that killed Ransom Everglades student by Key Biscayne

Investigators have updated their description of the hit-and-run boat that ran over a 15-year-old girl Saturday who was water skiing near Key Biscayne’s Nixon Beach.

It’s a center console boat with a light blue hull, multiple white outboard engines and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint, according to statement released Monday afternoon by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Investigators’ preliminary probe has uncovered that around 4:30 p.m., Ella Adler fell in the water while water skiing and was struck by another boat.

The law-enforcement agency for boating accidents said Monday the boater was still at large, but it was making “significant progress” in its investigation.

Ella was a freshman at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove and a ballerina in more than 100 productions of “The Nutcracker,” at the Miami City Ballet. She was the granddaughter of Michael Adler, the U.S. ambassador to Belgium. Michael Adler was formerly president of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and vice chair of the Florida International University Board of Trustees.

“...You were taken from us way to soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved,” her father Matthew Adler said in a letter read at Ella’s funeral service Monday morning at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach. “But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever.”

Anyone with information about the incident — or with video footage from the scene — should call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

