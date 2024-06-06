Investigators arrive at scene of Czech train collision which killed at least 4, injured several others

CBC

Almost two years to the day after 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams was mauled to death in a dog attack, the owner of the pit bulls appeared in court trying to keep them all from being put down.One of Denis Bagaric's three American Staffordshire terriers has already been destroyed. His lawyer argued Tuesday the remaining two should be spared because there's no proof they were involved."It's a very tragic file, [but] we are not a court of emotions. We are a court of law," Rabie Ahmed told Justice Br