Investigators examine the black box of the Sao Paulo plane crash

Authorities in Brazil worked on Saturday to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the previous day that killed all 62 people on board. Investigators were already working on examining the plane's black box recorder. (AP video shot by Tatiana Pollastri)

