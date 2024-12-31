Jeju Air chief pledges to 'repair trust' after deadly South Korea plane crash

  • Jeju Air CEO has pledged to "repair trust" by strengthening safety measures after one of its planes crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday

  • Winter air traffic will be reduced by between 10-15% in order to carry out more maintenance work, Kim Yi-bae says at a press conference in Seoul

  • He stresses that pre-flight inspection of the plane and its landing gear "showed nothing abnormal"

  • A plane would not be cleared for take off if the maintenance team had not signed off on its safety, Kim adds

  • Elsewhere, investigators have begun inspecting the plane's two black boxes - the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder

