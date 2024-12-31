Jeju Air chief pledges to 'repair trust' after deadly South Korea plane crash
Jeju Air CEO has pledged to "repair trust" by strengthening safety measures after one of its planes crashed at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday
Winter air traffic will be reduced by between 10-15% in order to carry out more maintenance work, Kim Yi-bae says at a press conference in Seoul
He stresses that pre-flight inspection of the plane and its landing gear "showed nothing abnormal"
A plane would not be cleared for take off if the maintenance team had not signed off on its safety, Kim adds
Elsewhere, investigators have begun inspecting the plane's two black boxes - the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder
Jeju Air chief pledges to 'repair trust' after deadly South Korea plane crash