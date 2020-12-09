Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

COVID-19 updates:

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the 28-year-old died on Tuesday night during a confrontation with RCMP officers in Grande Prairie.

The agency says police were called to a report of a domestic dispute near a Petro-Canada service station and encountered a man.

It says a confrontation occurred, two officers discharged their service firearms, and the man sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Investigators recovered a non-police firearm, along with spent shell casings matching that firearm.

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020

The Canadian Press

  • Halifax police investigate suspicious death of 61-year-old man

    A 61-year-old man is dead and a 71-year-old man is seriously injured after an incident in downtown Halifax on Tuesday.Around 3:10 p.m. AT, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a house in the 5500 block of Morris Street.Officers found two injured men inside the building, according to a news release.Police performed first aid before paramedics arrived. They closed the area between Queen and Birmingham streets for their investigation.Both men were taken to hospital.Police say the 71-year-old man is being treated for his injuries.Police remain on sceneMorris Street has since been reopened to traffic.Members from the forensic and major crime units remained on the scene into Tuesday evening.Police said they are not looking for any suspects.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

    JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic.At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick.The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began — more than 8,000.The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote.LaporCOVID-19, a non-governmental community coalition collecting data on the pandemic, had called for the election to be postponed again.Holding the poll amid the "uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic proves that that the government is ignorant of the health and safety of its citizens,” said Irma Hidayana, co-initiator of LaporCOVID-19.The group said it tracked 76 candidates in the election who had contracted the virus and four who died.Dida Ridwansyah, a voter in South Tangerang said he wasn't worried about the pandemic and felt the polls should be held.“If we are talking about the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will end. As long as we can apply the health protocols, it would be run well. As an Indonesian, we have to support this regional election,” Ridwansyah said.National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said adhering to health protocols would be key.“This regional election can only be said to be successful if it is held by enforcing health protocols so that there is no transmission of new cases,” Adisasmito saidIndonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has reported more than 586,000 virus cases since the pandemic began with 18,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia.Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

  • A look at what provinces and territories have said about COVID-19 vaccine plans

    The federal government says the largest mass immunization effort in Canadian history could begin as early as next week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa expects to receive up to 249,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. Its approval is said to be imminent. The second vaccine in line for approval in Canada is from Moderna. The Canadian military will have a role to play in vaccine distribution. Various provinces have started spelling out their plans as well. Here's a look at what they've said so far: —Newfoundland and LabradorPremier Andrew Furey says he anticipates receiving 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the St. John's receiving site next week.The announcement comes as Furey told reporters Monday that the province would remain outside of the Atlantic "bubble," meaning all visitors to the province must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they come from Atlantic Canada.The province announced no new cases on Monday, but the town of Harbour Breton was on high alert as officials were still trying to chase down the source of an infection announced in the region over the weekend.Furey says the province expects another shipment of the vaccine later in the month.—Prince Edward IslandHealth officials on Prince Edward Island say they are ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when the first shipment of the vaccine arrives next week.Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says  the province plans to begin by administering the Pfizer vaccine to priority groups, including residents and staff of long-term care homes, health-care workers and adults in Indigenous communities.Morrison says she expects to receive 1,950 doses in the first shipment, and the clinic will have to be held at the storage location because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept frozen. She says the province will be able to start administering the doses the day after the vaccine arrives.—New BrunswickNew Brunswick health officials say the province expects to receive up to 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 14 as part of the first of two shipments that may occur this month.The province is working to identify the priority groups that will receive the vaccine in the first phase of vaccinations, based on recommendations from the federal government.—Nova ScotiaNova Scotia will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for an initial test run next week.The Health Department says the province will also be participating in a dry run this week with the federal government, Dalhousie University and the vaccine manufacturer.Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said last week that so far, Nova Scotia has one ultralow-temperature freezer to store the vaccine at a hospital complex in Halifax. He said the province was also getting another freezer through Ottawa that will operate out of a central depot for vaccines at the public health office in Halifax. The province is also looking at securing freezers from the private sector.—QuebecQuebec says the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could be administered in the province as early as next week.Health Minister Christian Dube says the province plans to give its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to about 2,000 people in long-term care homes.In a technical briefing before a Monday news conference, public health experts said residents of long-term care homes and health-care workers would have first priority to receive the vaccine. The groups next in line are people living in private seniors residences, followed by residents of isolated communities and then anyone aged 80 and over.Dube says Quebec also expects to receive enough Pfizer vaccines between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4 to vaccinate 22,000 to 28,000 people.—OntarioPremier Doug Ford says vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers will be among the first to receive a vaccine.Adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes and recipients of chronic home health-care will also be considered priority groups.But it may be April before the shots are widely available to others.Retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, says the province should be able to vaccinate 1.2 million people during the first three months of 2021.The province says it will also be prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in regions with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection.Health Minister Christine Elliott says while the vaccine is not mandatory, people who do not get the shot may face travel restrictions or may not be able to access some communal spaces.Elliott says the province will provide proof of immunization to everyone who receives a dose—Manitoba Government officials say they've been assembling the necessary people and equipment to set up a large-scale "super site" to deliver the vaccine as soon as it is available.Premier Brian Pallister says the province has also purchased the necessary supplies to administer two doses of the vaccine to every person in the province.The first freezer able to store the Pfizer vaccine at low temperatures has been delivered and installed, with another four on the way. As the vaccine supply from the federal government expands over the coming months, the province says it will become more widely available in a larger number of sites, similar to a conventional vaccination campaign, such as the annual flu shot.\--SaskatchewanPremier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan is ready to receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with the province set to reveal its distribution plan later today.Moe says the province has an ultra-low-temperature freezer required to store the product.Vaccinations will happen in a staggered approach, with the plan being to inoculate health-care workers and vulnerable residents, such as seniors living in long-term care homes.\--AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney says Alberta expects to start getting COVID-19 vaccines in the first week of January.High-risk patients and health workers will get them first.  Kenney says his government has struck an interdepartmental team to roll out the vaccines from 30 different locations in the province.Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has said the province is expected to receive 680,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine early in the new year, a figure not yet confirmed by the federal government. —British ColumbiaPremier John Horgan says about 4,000 high-risk people will be immunized by end of next week. The first doses will go to health-care workers and elders living in long-term care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.Provincial officials are expected to provide more information about the rollout of the vaccine on Wednesday.—Nunavut Nunavut's chief public health officer says the territory will look to get the Moderna vaccine once it's available in Canada. Dr. Michael Patterson, says Moderna's vaccine is preferred because Pfizer's requires cold storage and shipping would be too difficult in Nunavut. Patterson says Iqaluit is the only community where it would be possible to store the Pfizer vaccine.Patterson says the territory's focus for vaccine rollout will be higher risk groups, such as elders. He says the rollout depends on how many doses Nunavut gets, which is still unknown. Lorne Kusugak, Nunavut's health minister, says he's been lobbying the federal government to make Nunavut a high priority to receive COVID-19 vaccines.__YukonPremier Sandy Silver says he is meeting with the Prime Minister and his fellow premiers later this week to discuss plans for vaccine rollout.He says the goal will be to provide vaccines to elderly people and health-care providers.Silver says rural and remote communities should also get priority status in northern regions, a fact he says he's emphasized with federal authorities.  The premier says he has joined the other provincial and territorial leaders in pushing for a national strategy to distribute the vaccine. Silver says the Pfizer vaccine could cause logistical problems for remote communities because of its cold-storage requirements, but those issues may not apply to other vaccines under development. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Whitecap to combine with TORC, the latest in a string of mergers

    Calgary– Two of Saskatchewan’s intermediate oil producers announced on Dec. 8 they will be combining. Whitecap Resources Inc. and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. announced a business combination of “two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile,” according to their joint release.   Upon closure of the deal, at around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),the combined company will be close in scale to the size of Crescent Point Energy Corp, after that company spent the last several years shedding one-third of its assets.  The two intermediate producers have agreed to combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TORC will receive 0.57 Whitecap common shares in exchange for each TORC common share held. The at market exchange ratio was determined using ten-day volume weighted average share prices of the Whitecap Shares and the TORC Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the signing of the agreement.  The move is part of a recent string of mergers in the Saskatchewan oilpatch involving Whitecap. On Aug. 31, 2020, Whitecap announced that it had entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. With that integration progressing, Whitecap continues to anticipate the close of the NAL Transaction on Jan. 4, 2021.  Whitecap's stand-alone forecasted base case for 2021 (including the completion of the NAL transaction, is average production of 81,000 – 83,000 boepd on capital investments of $250 - $270 million as press released on October 29, 2020. The pro forma entity is expected to have average production in 2021 of 99,000 – 101,000 boepd (assuming a closing date of February 25, 2021) on capital investments of $280 to $300 million. Based on this spending and production profile, Whitecap anticipates generating funds flow of approximately $602 million with free funds flow of approximately $312 million and a total payout ratio of 66 per cent based on commodity prices of US$45/bbl for West Texas Intermediate and C$2.50/gigajoule AECO. A detailed 2021 budget will be provided on close of the business combination. When all is said and done, the combinations of Whitecap with NAL, the private entity, then TORC, will result in a company with over 100,000 boepd (78 per cent oil and NGLs) of corporate production, much of that in Saskatchewan. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion and has paid $1.4 billion in cumulative dividends to shareholders since inception. The combined entity of Whitecap and TORC will be headed by the existing Whitecap executive team and will “continue to advance a total return model combining modest production growth with meaningful cash dividends,” the release said.  The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Whitecap and TORC and is expected to close on or before February 25, 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. TORC's current production is approximately 25,000 boepd and its production in 2021 is expected to average 22,000 boepd due to a moderated capital program resulting in a production decline rate of less than 19 per cent. The lower production profile is designed to enhance the combined entity's ability to generate significant free funds flow to increase cash returns to shareholders. The combined entity is expected to have over $300 million of free funds flow supported by a base production decline rate of approximately 17 per cent. Tangible cost savings and inventory optimization opportunities are expected to result in incremental free funds flow of approximately $15 million in year one from corporate and operational synergies in the near term. There is significant overlap in Whitecap's and TORC's asset bases providing for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities. The combined business will have 67 per cent of its production under waterflood recovery, and a base production decline rate of 17 per cent.  Grant Fagerheim, Whitecap's president and CEO, said in a release, “We are combining two strong Canadian energy producers to form a leading large-cap, light oil company geared towards generating sustainable long-term returns for shareholders while prioritizing responsible Canadian energy development. Despite the challenging conditions and significant volatility throughout the year, we have become an even stronger and more resilient energy producer entering 2021 with the combination with TORC as well as the NAL transaction announced on August 31, 2020. We would like to thank our employees for their continued exemplary efforts and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to advancing returns to our shareholders into the future.” Brett Herman, TORC's president and CEO, stated, “On behalf of TORC's management and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support over the past ten years. We believe our corporate values are closely aligned with Whitecap's management team and the announced business combination will create an exceptionally resilient energy producer that is positioned for growth, while delivering a sustainable dividend to shareholders. In a market environment that is increasingly favouring size and scale, a business combination with Whitecap exposes TORC shareholders to a larger platform while remaining consistent with our existing philosophy of balancing growth with financial discipline along with prudent capital allocation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Whitecap.” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been a TORC shareholder since 2013 and has entered into a support agreement whereby it will vote in favour of the transaction under the terms of the agreement. The agreement provides for non-solicitation covenants on behalf of TORC which are subject to the fiduciary duty obligations of the TORC Board and provides Whitecap with the right to match any superior proposal received by TORC. The agreement also provides for mutual non-completion fees of $20 million in the event the business combination is not completed or is terminated by either party in certain circumstances. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • COVID-19 claims another 16 lives, as B.C. announces 566 new cases

    B.C. health officials announced 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 16 more deaths.According to numbers from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are now 9,315 active cases of infection from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.There are currently 352 people in hospital, up 24 per cent from two weeks ago, with 74 in intensive care."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a written statement."This is why the public health orders and restrictions remain in place and why we must continue to stay local and keep to our households through the holiday season."Though the number of new cases announced Tuesday is the lowest since Nov. 17, the death toll is tied for the highest-one-day total.With the latest deaths, the provincial death toll stands at 543. To date, 38,718 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.There have been no new outbreaks in the health-care system or the community."Let's make the coming weeks our "winter break" by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts," Henry and Dix said."Take in the holiday lights in your neighbourhood, have a virtual visit with friends or support a 'drive in and drop off' charitable toy drive."4,000 to be vaccinated next weekAlso on Tuesday, Premier John Horgan announced on Twitter that "about 4,000 high-risk people" will receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next week.Officials are expected to provide more details on B.C.'s planned vaccine rollout later this week.Meanwhile, B.C.'s state of emergency was extended Tuesday for another two weeks to Dec. 22.On Monday, B.C.'s provincial health officer extended the ban on social gatherings until early January, prohibiting large holiday gatherings and New Year's parties.Residents must continue to only socialize with people in their household until midnight Jan. 8. People who live alone can continue to see one or two people. The extension also bans outdoor gatherings, meaning groups can't meet in backyards or parks. All events are also banned, although Henry has created a new exemption for some drive-in and drive-through events.Other restrictions, including a ban on in-person faith services, high-intensity group fitness classes and adult team sports, will continue indefinitely.194 tickets issued for COVID-19 violationsThe province also provided an update Tuesday on the enforcement of public health orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.To date, 36 tickets for $2,300 each have been handed out to owners or organizers breaking the rules on gatherings and events. Another 16 tickets worth $2,300 were issued for violations of the rules for restaurants and bars.And 142 tickets for $230 have been issued to individuals who refused to comply with direction from law enforcement, according to the province.

  • Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

    VANCOUVER — Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of a Black man in February 2018. The B.C. Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jarrod Sidhu is accused of one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman is charged with assault in connection with their involvement in the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams. The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia football player filed a civil lawsuit months after the arrest, alleging that an officer stopped him for jaywalking in the city's entertainment district, then three other officers "converged" on him, kicking and hitting him.He says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun. None of the allegations in the criminal case or civil lawsuit have been tested in court.The City of Vancouver filed a response to the civil lawsuit denying all claims, saying in August 2018 that an RCMP criminal investigation had been launched in the alleged assault. In a statement of claim, Moore-Williams alleges that the police asked for his identification because of his size and skin colour for an improper purpose contrary to his civil liberties. "The fact the plaintiff stepped out on the road against the light became a convenient excuse to detain the plaintiff and request his identification," it says.Moore-Williams works in Vancouver as a personal trainer and his statement of claim said he had a concussion and injuries to his arms, neck and back allegedly as a result of the arrest.The lawsuit says he was placed in handcuffs and shackles. It asks for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, loss of dignity, pain, permanent injury and mental anguish. Lawyer Donna Turko says her client's lawsuit is ongoing and he has also filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging he was treated unfairly because he is Black.Moore-Williams says he hopes speaking out will lead to changes for others who look like him. "It's not about me, per se. What hurts is when people in your family call your phone, or your friends … and they’re hurt by what happened to you," he said in an interview on Tuesday.The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday the RCMP completed its investigation but didn't refer the matter to the prosecution service for consideration of criminal charges. The commissioner said in a statement that after reviewing the RCMP investigation, it considered that one or more officers may have committed criminal offences and referred the matter directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. The office says a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act will take place, but it is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges. The accused officers are expected to make their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 14. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press

  • Incumbent Peterborough County warden facing challenge for seat Wednesday

    Peterborough County council members should go into Wednesday’s warden  election with an open mind, says Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor.  “Each candidate will have the opportunity to speak to county council for five  minutes before the vote, in an attempt to convince us why they should be  selected as our next warden; a speech that may be the most important five-minute  speech of their lives,” Taylor said. If councillors have decided who they are going to support before the  candidates are given that chance, then the whole process is a charade and they  might as well skip the speeches and go straight to the voting, Taylor said. “I feel this is grossly unfair to both candidates and while it’s perfectly  normal to favour one or the other, I believe our minds should be open when we  are listening and the process will confirm or change our minds,” he said. The process for selecting a warden has been in place for many years and  should be respected, Taylor added. “I think it’s important that prior to the election we support the process  rather than a particular candidate. If the process has integrity, then it’s  likely the decision which comes as a result of the process will also have  integrity,” he said. The special county council meeting will be held at 2 p.m., over Zoom because  of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an online process to replace the usual in-person  voting. After both candidates — challenger Cavan Monaghan Mayor Scott McFadden and  the incumbent Douro-Dummer Mayor J. Murray Jones — give their five-minute  speeches, the clerk will call for a motion to recess the meeting for 15  minutes. The auditor will then send each member of council an email and within 10  minutes of the recess being called, each member of council will reply to the  email with the candidate they would like to elect as warden.  If the auditor doesn’t receive a response from each council member with their  vote, the auditor will contact the cellphone numbers provided by those specific  councillors. Once the clerk and chief administrative officer have received the vote tally  from the auditor, the clerk will reconvene the meeting and announce the winning  candidate. If there is a tie, the auditor will write the names of the candidates on  paper of equal size and place them in a box. The auditor will then call upon his staff member to draw a name from the box.  The name of the person drawn will be deemed to be elected to the position of  warden. The meeting will be livestreamed through the county’s YouTube  channel.  Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her  reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism  Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.comMarissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

  • New collection of Coal Harbour RCAF base photos found

    Dennis Guertin of Ottawa had been rooting through his late father’s photo collection to assemble some family history of sorts when he found a year’s worth of images from the army base in Coal Harbour. His father, Roland Guertin, was a security guard who worked his way up to being a station defense instructor. He taught jiu jitsu, rifle, machine gun and hand gun shooting, and grenade use. Among the photos Dennis found were dozens of people he doesn’t recognize, so he mailed them to the North Island Gazette to be shared with the Royal Canadian Air Force Museum in Coal Harbour. The small, black and white images revive moments of daily life during World War II on the Vancouver Island base, including serious combat training as well as goofing off or just waiting for a train to arrive. The Coal Harbour base was charged with patrolling for Japanese submarines. It was staffed just four days after the attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941. Perhaps you’ll recognize a face or two? Here’s a selection of the images Dennis shared. READ MORE: Remembering the Forgotten War in Coal Harbour             Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca Zoë Ducklow, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Island Gazette

  • Ontario legislature adjourns until February, 2 days earlier than scheduled

    The Ontario legislature has adjourned two days earlier than scheduled and is not expected to sit again until mid-February.MPPs rose for their break on Tuesday evening after the government put forward a motion to adjourn in the afternoon. The legislature is scheduled to return Feb. 16, one day after Family Day.The Ford government moved to have the house adjourn two days before it was scheduled to rise on Thursday. However, the legislature did sit for a number of days over the summer when it is not normally scheduled.

  • Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

    GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account.“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”Yeager's death is “a tremendous loss to our nation,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.“Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'” Bridenstine said.“In an age of media-made heroes, he is the real deal,” Edwards Air Force Base historian Jim Young said in August 2006 at the unveiling of a bronze statue of Yeager.He was “the most righteous of all those with the right stuff,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Bedke, commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards.Yeager, from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, flew for more than 60 years, including piloting an F-15 to near 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) at Edwards in October 2002 at age 79.“Living to a ripe old age is not an end in itself. The trick is to enjoy the years remaining,” he said in “Yeager: An Autobiography.”“I haven’t yet done everything, but by the time I’m finished, I won’t have missed much,” he wrote. “If I auger in (crash) tomorrow, it won’t be with a frown on my face. I’ve had a ball.”On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph (1,062 kph) to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.“Sure, I was apprehensive,” he said in 1968. “When you’re fooling around with something you don’t know much about, there has to be apprehension. But you don’t let that affect your job.”The modest Yeager said in 1947 he could have gone even faster if the plane had carried more fuel. He said the ride “was nice, just like riding fast in a car.”Yeager nicknamed the rocket plane, and all his other aircraft, “Glamorous Glennis” for his first wife, who died in 1990.Yeager’s feat was kept top secret for about a year when the world thought the British had broken the sound barrier first.“It wasn’t a matter of not having airplanes that would fly at speeds like this. It was a matter of keeping them from falling apart,” Yeager said.Sixty-five years later to the minute, on Oct. 14, 2012, Yeager commemorated the feat, flying in the back seat of an F-15 Eagle as it broke the sound barrier at more than 30,000 feet (9,144 metres) above California’s Mojave Desert.His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and in the 1983 film it inspired.Yeager was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Charleston. The family later moved to Hamlin, the county seat. His father was an oil and gas driller and a farmer.“What really strikes me looking over all those years is how lucky I was, how lucky, for example, to have been born in 1923 and not 1963 so that I came of age just as aviation itself was entering the modern era,” Yeager said in a December 1985 speech at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.“I was just a lucky kid who caught the right ride,” he said.Yeager enlisted in the Army Air Corps after graduating from high school in 1941. He later regretted that his lack of a college education prevented him from becoming an astronaut.He started off as an aircraft mechanic and, despite becoming severely airsick during his first airplane ride, signed up for a program that allowed enlisted men to become pilots.Yeager shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions during World War II, including five on a single mission. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.After World War II, he became a test pilot at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.Among the flights he made after breaking the sound barrier was one on Dec. 12. 1953, when he flew an X-1A to a record of more than 1,600 mph (2,575 kph).He said he had gotten up at dawn that day and went hunting, bagging a goose before his flight. That night his family ate the goose for dinner, Yeager said.He returned to combat during the Vietnam War, flying several missions a month in twin-engine B-57 Canberras, making bombing and strafing runs over South Vietnam.Yeager also commanded Air Force fighter squadrons and wings and the Aerospace Research Pilot School for military astronauts.“I’ve flown 341 types of military planes in every country in the world and logged about 18,000 hours,” he said in an interview in the January 2009 issue of Men’s Journal. “It might sound funny, but I’ve never owned an airplane in my life. If you’re willing to bleed, Uncle Sam will give you all the planes you want.”When Yeager left Hamlin, he was already known as a daredevil. On later visits, he often buzzed the town.“I live just down the street from his mother,” said Gene Brewer, retired publisher of the weekly Lincoln Journal. “One day I climbed up on my roof with my 8 mm camera when he flew overhead. I thought he was going to take me off the roof. You can see the treetops in the bottom of the pictures.”Yeager flew an F-80 under a Charleston bridge at 450 mph (724 kph) on Oct. 10, 1948, according to newspaper accounts.When he was asked to repeat the feat for photographers, Yeager replied: “You should never strafe the same place twice ’cause the gunners will be waiting for you.”Yeager never forgot his roots and West Virginia named bridges, schools and Charleston’s airport after him.“My beginnings back in West Virginia tell who I am to this day,” Yeager wrote. “My accomplishments as a test pilot tell more about luck, happenstance and a person’s destiny. But the guy who broke the sound barrier was the kid who swam the Mud River with a swiped watermelon or shot the head off a squirrel before going to school.”Yeager was awarded the Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.President Harry S. Truman awarded him the Collier air trophy in December 1948 for his breaking the sound barrier. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.Yeager retired from the Air Force in 1975 and moved to a ranch in Cedar Ridge in Northern California where he continued working as a consultant to the Air Force and Northrop Corp. and became well known to younger generations as a television pitchman for automotive parts and heat pumps.He married Glennis Dickhouse of Oroville, California, on Feb. 26, 1945. She died of ovarian cancer in December 1990. They had four children: Donald, Michael, Sharon and Susan.Yeager married 45-year-old Victoria Scott D’Angelo in 2003.___This version corrects that Yeager flew an F-15, not an X-15, when he was 79.Tracie Cone, The Associated Press

  • FBI wanted Meng's border exam report, travel history: CBSA airport manager

    VANCOUVER — A senior manager with the Canada Border Services Agency at Vancouver's airport says the Federal Bureau of Investigation asked for a copy of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's border exam report and her travel history days after her arrest. Nicole Goodman told the B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday that an FBI attache was "very persistent" in trying to get the information and suggested it was "vital" to Meng's bail hearing the next day, but she didn't share it because she wanted to ensure a request was entered through the proper legal channels. Goodman was the chief of passenger operations in charge of 250 staff at Vancouver's airport when Meng was arrested two years ago after her border exam. Goodman said she put requests up the CBSA chain to see if headquarters would approve the FBI request or appoint a contact person for the attache."I just had concerns that maybe because I wasn't providing them the information they were seeking that they would try and get it from somewhere else. I had concerns that sometimes if you start shopping around for people that maybe somebody might give the information if they're not familiar with the case," Goodman said. Goodman told the court that she doesn't know if the information was ever shared with the FBI. She testified as part of a hearing where Meng's lawyers are gathering evidence to support an abuse of process claim they will make next year. They allege RCMP and CBSA officials conspired to search and question Meng at the behest of U.S. investigators under the guise of a routine immigration exam. Meng's extradition case is ongoing amid media reports that the U.S. Justice Department is discussing a plea deal in her case.The Wall Street Journal reported last week that American prosecutors were discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng that would see her admit to some level of wrongdoing and allow her to leave Canada.Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy based on allegations that she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with subsidiary Skycom in a 2013 presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.Meng and Huawei both deny the allegations.There has been no mention of the talks in court as witness testimony resumed.The court has previously heard testimony from some of Goodman's subordinates who screened Meng for nearly three hours before she was informed of her arrest. Goodman wasn't at the airport that day, but she told the court she received updates from those involved.It was typical for CBSA officers to meet with the RCMP before an arrest in order to determine roles and responsibilities. It was also "obvious" to her that CBSA would conduct its exam before the arrest, she said."It's a port of entry, you can't just walk through the border," she said. Goodman did not believe a three-hour exam was lengthy, given that national security concerns had been raised about Meng and Huawei, she said. She also heard from officers that most of the exam was spent "waiting" because the officers couldn't reach any national security specialists for a consultation. Days after the exam, Goodman held a debrief meeting to review how it went. She raised the issue of information sharing because it has been "drilled" into her over the years that CBSA has to be very cautious when working with other agencies. "I remember it vividly," she said. She was sitting across from Scott Kirkland, a CBSA officer who collected passcodes to Meng's devices during the exam. "I just saw he went white and seemed distressed," she said.Kirkland has told the court he realized at that meeting that he may have accidentally passed a piece of paper with those passcodes to the RCMP, which was later confirmed by the officer who collected Meng's electronics. Goodman told the court that she believes the code sharing was "100 per cent accidental," based on Kirkland's reaction and history as an officer. "He's a very upstanding officer."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • High court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the state's 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden. In any case, Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. The court's decision not to intervene came in a lawsuit led by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northeastern Pennsylvania and GOP congressional candidate and Trump favourite Sean Parnell, who lost to Pittsburgh-area U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat. “Even Trump appointees & Republicans saw this for what it was: a charade,” Lamb said on Twitter. In court filings, lawyers for Pennsylvania and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, had called the lawsuit's claims “fundamentally frivolous” and its request “one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic.” “No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor’s certification of presidential election results,” they wrote. Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had offered to argue the case, if the high court took it. Having lost the request for the court to intervene immediately, Greg Teufel, a lawyer for Kelly and Parnell, said he will file a separate request to ask the court to consider the case on its underlying merits on an expedited basis. Still, hopes for immediate intervention concerning the Nov. 3 election “substantially dimmed” with the court's action Tuesday, Teufel said. “But by no way is this over,” Kelly said on Fox News. Republicans had pleaded with the justices to intervene immediately after the state Supreme Court turned away their case last week. The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions. Just one Republican state lawmaker voted against its passage last year in Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature. Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats. The state's high court said the plaintiffs waited too long to file the challenge and noted the Republicans' staggering demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively. In the underlying lawsuit, Kelly, Parnell and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors. ___ Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Mark Sherman And Marc Levy, The Associated Press

  • ‘The Job of the City is to Get People Shelter, Not Take It Away’

    Vancouver’s mayor says city sanitation workers are not supposed to be throwing homeless people’s tents away, but the union that represents  the employees says workers need clearer direction from the city if  things are going to change. “The job of the city is to get people shelter, not to take it away,” Mayor Kennedy Stewart told The Tyee. “I know that senior staff are looking into  this and I’ll be following up with them first of all to see the rate at  which this occurs, and secondly what we can do to make sure this doesn’t  happen again.” On Nov. 26, The Tyee reported on one man’s experience having his tent and everything in it taken away after city workers told him to move his stuff. Bill S. was able to find a  replacement sleeping bag, but no tent — so the next night he woke up in  the middle of a puddle when the makeshift shelter he’d tried to  construct failed to keep the rain out. Sarah Blyth, the founder of  the Overdose Prevention Society in the Downtown Eastside, told The Tyee  what happened to Bill wasn’t really news, because city workers take  away homeless people’s belongings all the time. Andrew Ledger, the president of the union  that represents city sanitation workers, agreed that the situation isn’t  ideal, but he said workers are acting at the direction of the city. “I wouldn’t say we’re forcibly removing  things, that’s not the case, but it’s not just unwanted debris that gets  removed,” Ledger, the president of CUPE 1004, previously told The Tyee. “It could be someone’s life in a shopping  cart that they’ve left somewhere, and all of a sudden it gets removed —  those are the instructions that our members are given.” Considering that there are fewer places for  homeless people to go because of COVID-19 restrictions, Ledger said it  was “questionable” for the city to continue enforcing its bylaws against  people who are homeless. After The Tyee published the story, city  councillors Christine Boyle and Jean Swanson contacted Ledger, and  deputy city manager Paul Mochrie also got in touch. “City bylaws are intended to maintain a  safe and accessible path of travel along sidewalks and maintain a  relative level of cleanliness for all residents,” Boyle wrote to The  Tyee in an email.  “Where this comes into direct conflict with  a right and need to have someone sleep, or a compassionate approach to  the belongings of homeless neighbours, we all need to put our heads  together and find the right balance. And to do so in a way that respects  the dignity of those in our city without a home, as well as the dignity  of our hardworking outside staff.” Swanson said she’s asked city staff to come up with some improvements. “I think there are things we can do like  tag tents before they are moved to warn the resident, give receipts for  things that are taken, advertise that you can retrieve stuff and where  to get it,” Swanson wrote in an email to The Tyee, adding that “the real  solution is housing.” Ledger says that if the mayor wants  sanitation workers to change how they do their job, there need to be  different instructions from management. “The instructions that our members get are:  clear debris,” Ledger said. “It doesn’t really stipulate not touching  tents or anything of that nature, so if things are left abandoned,  they’re collected and disposed of.” Ledger suggested adding housing advocacy  workers to the crews that go out — people who could help unhoused people  get connected with shelter and available housing. “That would be a really positive move that  would change the tone of the work that is happening in the Downtown  Eastside,” he said.Jen St. Denis, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee

  • Restaurants closed, gatherings banned, masks mandatory: Kenney

    Casinos, gyms and dine-in restaurant services are ordered to close and a mandatory mask bylaw has been introduced to help curb the soaring COVID-19 cases in Alberta. On Tuesday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney implemented new provincewide restrictions to help contain the rapid spread of COVID-19. By his side were by Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health; Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation; and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health. “If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds or potentially thousands of Albertans will die. We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen," Kenney said. The new restrictions, which will be in place for at least four weeks, include a ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings, both public and private, which takes effect immediately, along with the provincewide mandatory mask bylaw. Albertans will be allowed to spend time only with those who are in their same household. Anyone who lives alone can still have two non-household close contacts. As of Dec. 13, working from home is mandatory unless the employer determines that work requires a physical presence for operation effectiveness. Caregivers, healthcare providers, childcare providers and co-parenting arrangements are excluded from the rules. Regulated health professionals can continue to operate in-person, including physiotherapy, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services and soup kitchens. Retail services and places of worship will be able to continue to operate, although as of Dec. 13 they will be capped at 15 per cent of their fire code capacity. Businesses offering personal and wellness services including hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses will be ordered closed as of Dec. 13. Funerals and wedding ceremonies will continue to be capped at 10 people. On Dec. 13, the sweeping measures that will come into place include the closure of restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes to in-person service with only takeout, delivery and curbside pickup allowed. Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs will be ordered to close.  Recreation facilities including fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas will be ordered to close on Dec. 13. Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks will also need to shut down on Dec. 13 Hotels are allowed to remain open, but must follow restrictions including no spas, pools or in-person dining with room services only. Outdoor recreation is allowed to continue but any facilities with indoor spaces will be closed, although washroom use will continue to be permitted. Schools are slated to continue to operate under the rules announced two weeks ago, with students in grades 7 to 12 homeschooling until mid-January and elementary students continuing to learn in the classroom. The new restrictions come after weeks of steadily increasing COVID-19 cases in the province. For a full list of restrictions, visit alberta.ca.Jennifer Henderson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette

  • Sask. Rivers and Catholic Division apply for COVID-19 funding

    The Prince Albert Catholic School Division and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division have both applied to the Ministry of Education for funding around keeping students and staff safe in issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for application was Tuesday, Dec. 1. This was the second round of funding and both divisions were successful during the first intake ahead of school starting in September. According to Saskatchewan Rivers director of education Robert Bratvold they have applied for similar funding. “We have better information in regards to some of our costs. So some related technology, some related to staffing, some related to sanitation and those kind of things, those would be the bulk of the things,” Bratvold said. “The categories that we are eligible for are very clearly defined by the ministry so they just calculate our cost within those categories and make our case,” The Catholic division is wishing to get funding in the second intake as well. “We are just really hopeful that our provincial government will come through with the funding that we need to operate this school year,” Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier said. She explained that some of the costs that they have seen included extra bus drivers, support staff, teachers and substitute teachers having to self isolate. “There is real time costs that are coming into play which we need to have staff in front of our children and do the best we can. On any given phone call it can mean staff replacement, it could mean four staff, it could mean one, it could mean many, it just depends.” She explained that many employee groups are impacted  “You need to have caretakers cleaning those classrooms, you need to have teachers teaching in front of them and doing what they can,” Trumier said. The funding comes from the more than $150 million in the COVID contingency fund for education from provincial, federal and school division savings. The funds will be used for sanitation, furniture and equipment, remote learning (for immunocompromised and other students) and IT costs not associated to remote learning. Applications are expected to be submitted by school divisions, qualified independent schools and historical high schools.   The ministry will then adjudicate the applications based on the criteria and will notify applicants in early December. Bratvold expects the decision to be made before the Christmas break. “I would rather them take the time to got through and distribute the funds appropriately than rush something and not get the picture right,” Bratvold said. According to the Ministry there is $64 million remaining for the second round of applications in the COVID contingency fund for education. Before school began in September, $51 million was committed toward the first round of funding for school divisions and school applicants for emergent, one-time expenses associated with a safe return to school. Prior to the first funding intake, school divisions spent a combined $30 million on one-time school capital initiatives and preparations for the school year. The Ministry of Education has allocated $10 million for personal protective equipment expenses, of which $3.4 million has been spent to date. In the second round of COVID contingency funding for education applications, recipients of the first round of funding are required to report their detailed use of funds to the Ministry of Education.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • CL game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

    PARIS — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying a Black assistant coach.Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 14 minutes into the match.UEFA said the match would resume on Wednesday evening with new officials.“Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has — after discussion with both clubs — decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials,” UEFA said late Tuesday.“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” it added.Television footage captured the exchange between the fourth official and the referee, with Coltescu telling Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines:“Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo.Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu.Webo, who was visibly distressed, then added: “He can’t say negro, he can’t say negro.”At this point, Ba could be heard also questioning what Coltescu had said.“Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” Ba said twice.Moments later, Ba then came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’”During the interruption, Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter against a UEFA backdrop with the message “NO TO RACISM.”PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was on the field during the game, also posted that message on his Twitter account.Mbappe expressed his support for Webo on Twitter.“SAY NO TO RACISM,” he wrote. “WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.”Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England, said it was crucial that UEFA now responds strongly.“We’re at a disturbing tipping point, not a week goes by without an incident involving race,” he told broadcaster BT Sport. “The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can’t just be left to them.”Piara Powar, executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network — which helps UEFA investigate cases — told The Associated Press there was no excuse for Coltescu's language.“Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said in a text message to The AP. "If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour, they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands."Like Ferdinand, he also thinks more has to be done by those running the game.“The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Powar said. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism, and are more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.”The 38-year-old Webo is a former Cameroon striker who made more than 50 appearances for his country's national team. He played for Basaksehir from 2011-13.Seven years ago, Hategan was in charge of a match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City when City's Black players were racially abused.City captain Yaya Toure directed referee Hategan toward fans making monkey noises at the English club’s Black players.Michel Platini, UEFA's president at the time, requested an internal inquiry involving the referee to examine why guidelines were not followed to respond to discrimination incidents during matches.UEFA has designated Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to take charge on Wednesday along with different assistant referees and a new fourth official.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Virginia's McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official

    RICHMOND, Va. — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back.The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign.McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary. The governor's race in Virginia will be one of the country's marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden's first year in office.As governor, McAuliffe had a largely successful four-year term starting in 2014 that saw him tirelessly market the state, make major transportation deals and restore voting rights for thousands of convicted felons. He stepped into the national spotlight as a leading liberal voice on certain social issues, winning kudos for undoing a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era and restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who had completed their sentences.And McAuliffe’s blunt criticism of the white nationalists who sparked a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s shaky response to the violence.But it’s unclear how broad his support is among Democratic primary voters today. McAuliffe largely governed as a centrist and some of his business-friendly policies and actions as governor may alienate the party’s progressive wing.And to win the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe would have to defeat three Black candidates who have said the state is ready for new leadership.Sen. Louise Lucas, a powerful Black lawmaker who is set to serve as a co-chair for McAuliffe, said the state is facing “desperate times" amid the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy. She said McAuliffe has proven he can fix things.“I want somebody that I know can deliver," Lucas said.She added that McAuliffe plans to make improving public education the top priority of his campaign.Virginia bars governors from seeking consecutive terms and McAuliffe left office at the start of 2018. He briefly flirted with a presidential run last year but decided against it.His set-to-be-announced candidacy has long been an open secret. He's been a major fundraiser for Democratic candidates in Virginia and filed paperwork to run in August but said no formal decision has been made.Other announced Democratic candidates for governor include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, either of whom would be the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also running.On the Republican side, former House Speaker Kirk Cox has announced he’s running for governor. GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase has said she’s running as an independent.Carroll Foy has been a frequent critic of McAuliffe, calling him a “rich political insider with strong ties to the special interests” in a statement Tuesday.McAuliffe's record has plenty for his opponents to attack during the primary. He supported a natural gas pipeline project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and his most notable tax policy proposal was to cut the corporate income tax rate, which was part of an unsuccessful bid to expand Medicaid under a GOP-held legislature.McAuliffe also was the subject of a federal investigation looking at donations to his gubernatorial campaign, a probe that never produced any charges. And an electric car company he once lead, which received millions of dollars in economic incentives from state and local officials to build a plant in Mississippi, faced criticism for falling well below expectations in production and job creation.But McAuliffe is almost certain to be the race's top fundraiser and has shored up support from many key lawmakers. Biden even gave an unofficial endorsement at a campaign rally in Norfolk in March, calling McAuliffe the “once and future governor of Virginia.”Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

  • CBC British Columbia wins 3 Jack Webster Awards

    Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home three prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony in Vancouver on Tuesday night. CBC's awards include:Excellence in Digital JournalismBest Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/PodcastExcellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press