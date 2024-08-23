Investigators search for 2 residents of Excelsior Springs home destroyed in explosion

Rescue crews are searching for two people after an explosion destroyed a house outside of Excelsior Springs early Friday, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Callers began reporting shortly after 4:40 a.m. that their neighbors’ home had exploded in the 14300 block of Kimberly Drive in rural Clay County, said Sarah Boyd with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the home completely leveled from the blast and on fire. The Excelsior Springs Fire Department responded to the blaze and extinguished the flames.

It’s not yet known what caused the explosion. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Missouri Propane Commission have responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are still looking for two people who reportedly live in the home. It’s not known if they were home at the time of the blast, Boyd said. Investigators did find a deceased dog at the scene believed to have been killed in the blast.

Dogs from the Missouri Search and Rescue were brought in to help search the rubble to see if any victims could be found, Boyd said.

Investigators will be looking into whether a leak lead up to the explosion, Boyd said, noting that homes in the neighborhood use propane for heating and cooking.

So far, the explosion looks accidental and there are no early signs of foul play, Boyd said.

The explosion was felt for miles around. The blast damaged nearby homes and blew open some doors, Boyd said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.