Biden, first lady to visit New Orleans after deadly attack, White House says

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators on Friday worked to piece together the radicalization of an Army veteran and former employee of an international consulting firm who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating the New Year.

Early Wednesday, authorities say 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, of Houston, maneuvered a rented pickup around a police barricade and sped down Bourbon Street, plowing into revelers before he died in a firefight with law enforcement. Fourteen people were killed and about 30 others were injured.

Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, told reporters that Jabbar acted alone and had posted videos to social media in which he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic terrorist group ISIS. An ISIS flag was also found in the back of the truck.

Investigators recovered three phones linked to Jabbar as well as two laptops that authorities hope will provide crucial information as they seek to learn more about "his path to radicalization" and recent whereabouts in the days, weeks and months before the attack, Raia said.

Brian Lee plays the piano with his band at Ticklers Piano Show on Bourbon Street, following the opening of the street, on the day of 2025 Sugar Bowl, after people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Jan. 2, 2025.

Joe Biden, first lady to travel to New Orleans next week

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New Orleans on Monday to grieve with families and community members impacted by the terror attack that killed 14 people on New Year's Day, the White House announced Friday.

The president will meet with officials on the ground, according to the White House. More information will be released ahead of the trip.

The president on Thursday convened a meeting with Homeland Security officials in the White House Situation Room to receive an update into the investigation. At a news conference after the meeting, Biden reiterated that Jabbar appears to have acted alone and there's no apparent link between the mass killing in New Orleans and the Cybertruck explosion in Last Vegas.

“I directed my team to accelerate these investigations so we have answers to our unanswered questions and making every single resource available to get the job done,” Biden said. “And we're going to share the facts as soon as I learn them so the American public don't have to wonder.”

– Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

A woman pays tribute at a makeshift memorial, following an incident in which people were killed by a man driving a truck in an attack during New Year's celebrations, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Jan. 2, 2025.

Bourbon Street reopens

Street performers and buzzing crowds returned to Bourbon Street on Thursday after police reopened it hours before the Sugar Bowl, which was delayed a day and was expected to draw 70,000 fans to the nearby Superdome.

The only trace of the carnage that unfolded New Year's Day was a makeshift memorial with candles and flowers near the intersection of Bourbon and Canal Streets. Sherry Powell, a longtime French Quarter resident who lives a block off Bourbon Street, said she's still in shock over the mass killing and worries how it will affect tourism, which accounts for half of the city's sales tax.

"I think we're still trying to process it all," said Powell. "It boggles the mind. I'm gobsmacked."

What we know so far about the victims

Authorities in New Orleans have not named any of the victims killed in the New Year's attack but family and friends have begun to publicly identify and mourn their loved ones. Among the 14 people killed as they were celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street were a recent high school graduate, a former Princeton football player and a father of two.

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux was killed just before she was supposed to start a nursing program in January, her mother, Melissa Dedeaux told USA TODAY. Melissa Dedeaux said her 18-year-old daughter, who recently graduated from high school, was "outgoing, very smart girl" who often helped care for her 1-year-old sister.

Former Princeton University football player Martin "Tiger" Bech was killed in the New Orleans truck attack, his brother, Jack Bech, confirmed on social media. Tiger Bech, 28, was a sociology major and All-Ivy League performer, spending three seasons at Princeton from 2016-18.

Reggie Hunter, 37, died from his injuries, and his cousin suffered extensive injuries when a truck barreled down Bourbon Street early Wednesday, family members told USA TODAY. Hunter's sister, Arteshia Hunter, said the pair "usually do everything together" and were walking to their car when the attack occurred.

She remembers Hunter, the oldest of four siblings, was a jokester who "really, really, really loved" his 11-year-old and 1-year-old son.

Heartbreaking losses: Here are the victims of the New Orleans truck attack

No 'definitive link' between New Orleans attack, Cybertruck explosion

Law enforcement officials said there is no link between the attack in New Orleans and the intentional explosion of a Cybertruck parked outside Trump Hotel International in Las Vegas, which injured several people. The driver of the Cybertruck, a Green Beret on active duty, fatally shot himself before the explosion.

"At this point, there is no definitive link between the attack here in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas," Raia said Thursday.

The man found in the Cybertruck Matthew Livelsberger and Jabbar were both soldiers in the Army who had tours in Afghanistan and served at the North Carolina base that was formerly Fort Bragg. They both also used the same car rental application, Turo, to obtain the vehicles they used in the respective attacks.

In Nevada, Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the parallels between the two events are "very strange similarities to have."

Contributing: Lauren Villagran, John Bacon, Jorge L. Ortiz, Joey Garrison and Josh Meyer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, first lady to visit New Orleans next week, White House says