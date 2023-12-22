Investment’s thorniest problem: do you sell an underperforming fund or give it a chance to recover?

downturn

As we approach the end of the year, many investors will be grappling with the challenge of identifying why certain funds in their portfolio are underperforming. The “do I hold or sell?” conundrum will pop into their heads. But simply looking at the performance tables may not be the answer.

Just as many investors attempt to time markets by buying funds that have shot the lights out, many will sell funds simply because they have lagged.

With a multitude of options available, determining whether you should trim your losses and move on or ride out the choppy waters can be a daunting task. However, simply asking yourself the right questions can pave the way to making the right decision. If you judge a fund by the numbers alone, there is every chance that you’ll get it wrong.

My company, Tillit, recently reviewed the funds we offer our customers, which numbered 104 at the time of review – 25 index trackers and 79 active funds. Focusing on active fund performance over 10 years, we found that while 82pc had performed well, around seven could potentially be dropped.

It’s essential to approach fund investing with a long-term perspective, understanding that markets can be volatile and short-term fluctuations are inevitable. Regularly reassessing your investments (say annually) and staying informed about market trends will enable you to navigate the dynamic landscape of investment with confidence.

Here are five key questions all investors should ask themselves when they assess the performance of their investment portfolio.

Examine historical returns

Begin by scrutinising the fund’s historical performance. While past performance provides no guarantee of future gains, it does offer a useful guide.

Look beyond recent gains or losses and evaluate how the fund has fared over the long term. Assessing a fund’s performance over various time frames provides a more comprehensive understanding of its stability and consistency. A fund that consistently lags behind its benchmark or peer group over extended periods may be signalling problems.

Story continues

Several websites, such as Trustnet and Morningstar, enable investors to do this without having to open an account.

Has the fund’s philosophy, process or manager changed?

The track record of the fund manager can give you crucial insight. Investigate any new manager’s historical performance with other funds, as well as experience investing in the regions, sectors or assets pertinent to the fund.

Check also whether the fund’s philosophy or investment process has changed. While small changes might be hard to detect, a fundamental shift should be easy enough to unearth with a little online research.

For example, we removed the Martin Currie Japan Equity fund from our funds list earlier this year following the lead manager’s decision to retire.

The departure of a fund manager does not automatically mean removal but in this case his replacement’s lack of experience managing Japanese shares, combined with a proposed change in philosophy, prompted our decision.

Is the portfolio constructed as you would expect?

Review the fund’s factsheet to assess whether it aligns with your expectations regarding the regions, sectors and asset types the fund is invested in – as well as the corresponding allocations.

It may also be worth checking if the fund holds any unconventional investment instruments (such as derivatives or unlisted assets) that you hadn’t expected. If anything does seem unusual, dig a little deeper to determine whether the fund manager has explained any deviations in the portfolio.

Monthly or quarterly comments from the manager are often found on the fund’s factsheet. If not, check any related commentary on the fund’s website.

Is the fund’s strategy still relevant?

Markets constantly change – and sometimes this might necessitate a change or at least a tweak to your investment strategy. Assess whether a fund’s original strategy remains pertinent in the current economic and market conditions.

What may have been a successful approach in the past could now prove ineffective and failure to adjust could result in underperformance.

On the other hand it might present an opportunity to anticipate future changes that will lead to more favourable market conditions. For instance, in the decade leading up to around 2021, so-called growth funds consistently outperformed value funds.

Since then, however, value funds have regained momentum. Growth investors typically focus on companies that promise strong earnings growth, while value investors concentrate on stocks that appear undervalued relative to their market price.

Check the fees you are paying

High fees can significantly affect your overall returns. Scrutinise the fund’s ongoing charges figure (OCF), which can be found on a fund’s factsheet or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), and compare it with similar funds. If your fund’s fees are substantially higher without corresponding outperformance, it may be time to reconsider your investment.



Sheridan Admans is head of fund selection at Tillit and a chartered wealth manager

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.