IOC opens ethics file on Takeda, to meet Friday

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee's ethics commission on Friday opened a file on Japan Olympic Committee chief Tsunekazu Takeda after a judicial source in France said he had been indicted by French prosecutors over the successful bid for the 2020 Olympic Games.

"The IOC ... has been in close contact with the French judicial authorities. The IOC Ethics commission has opened a file and will continue to monitor the situation - and is meeting today. Mr Takeda continues to enjoy the full presumption of innocence."

Takeda is also an IOC member since 2012 and heads its marketing commission.

