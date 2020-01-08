IOC President expresses sadness after Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony rehearsal accident

SHOWS: LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND (JANUARY 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT, THOMAS BACH, SAYING:

"No, we are very saddened by this incident and there we have been following closely all the developments and close co-operation there with the organising committee. And, the organising committee has taken all the precautions so that we will have here safe events and that the athletes can really enjoy these games. And, can enjoy their performance."

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LAUSANNE 2020 TEAM PRESIDENT, VIRGINIE FAIVRE, SAYING:

"There's been some adaptations, but the ceremony will remain as it was planned."

STORY: International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Wednesday (January 8) expressed his sadness following an accident during a Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony rehearsal, which left a 35-year-old Russian ice-skating artist seriously injured.

Bach said he was "very saddened" by the accident but ensured a safe Youth Games before Lausanne 2020 Team President Virginie Faivre confirmed that the opening ceremony would go ahead as planned.

According to Swiss police, on Tuesday (January 7) evening, for a reason the investigation will have to determine, the artist lost balance and fell from about five meters.