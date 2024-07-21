IOC says Israeli Olympians received death threats

STORY: ::July 20, 2024

::An Olympic official says 'safeguarding practices' are

in place after Israeli athletes receive death threats

::James Macleod, NOC Relations Director, International Olympics Committee

"We have been in contact with the Israeli National Olympic Committee. We're actually in contact with all 206 every day and threats happen to athletes on a regular basis. We do understand, obviously, the Israeli athletes are receiving more. There are a number of safeguarding practices that we put in place straight away together with the NOC to make sure that those are dealt with. But it is a common occurrence and in some delegations, obviously, it is more than others."

::Paris, France

The IOC's director overseeing National Olympic Committee relations, James Macleod, said his organization was working with Israel's national committee on the issue.

Macleod said Israeli Olympians were facing more threats than others, amid heightened tensions at the Paris 2024 Olympics with the ongoing war in Gaza, but added that death threats to athletes were a "common occurrence".

The Paris Games will kick off on Friday (July 26).