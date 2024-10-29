iOS 18.1 release date: when is Apple Intelligence coming out and how to use it?

Saqib Shah and Andrew Williams
·5 min read
After a four-month wait, Apple Intelligence has finally come to iPhones with the release of iOS 18.1.

The software update lets you to use the first wave of Apple‘s AI features, to improve your emails and messages, receive notification summaries, and scrub unwanted people and objects from pics. We took a deeper look at what’s on offer in Apple Intelligence earlier this month.

However, the new perks won’t just magically turn on by themselves after you update your iPhone. You’ll have to manually activate them and fiddle with a few settings to get them to work properly.

Here’s what you need to know about iOS 18.1, including how to activate and use Apple Intelligence.

How to get iOS 18.1

You should receive a notification when the iOS 18.1 rolls out to your phone. However, you can also manually check for updates on your iPhone.

Apple Intelligence can help users rewrite any notes or emails in a range of styles (Apple)
To do this, go to Settings > General Software Update. This screen will show whether there’s an update pending for your phone or not. Follow the on-screen prompts to get it installed.

What iPhones will get Apple Intelligence?

Unfortunately, not everyone is invited to the AI party. Apple Intelligence will only run on Apple’s latest and priciest iPhones, namely the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and the iPhone 16 range.

Apple says only these devices have the hardware and memory capabilities to run the AI features. But, the move will feel like a gut punch for iPhone 15 owners who missed out on the perks by updating a year too early.

Apple Intelligence can prioritise and summarise notifications (Apple)
To make matters worse, reports indicate the rumoured iPhone SE 4 (set to be Apple’s cheapest iPhone) will also get Apple Intelligence at launch.

How much storage space does Apple Intelligence need?

You may need to make room on your iPhone as Apple Intelligence will be 4GB in size, with the broader iOS 18.1 update expected to take up additional space.

How to activate Apple Intelligence

With iOS 18.1 installed, many iPhone owners may start scratching their heads, wondering where Apple Intelligence has disappeared to.

That’s because it won’t just appear on your screen demanding your attention. Instead, you’ll have to turn on the unassertive helper by heading to your settings and scrolling down to the new “Apple Intelligence and Siri” option.

Email summaries are one of the highlights of the AI-powered update (Apple)
Tap it and you’ll be given the option to sign up to a waitlist for the new AI features, which are launching in beta (or as a preview).

While here, you’ll also need to change your language settings to US English, as the bot can’t handle King’s English for the time being.

How to use Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence isn’t one big monolith that you can access in one place, unlike the dedicated apps for ChatGPT or fellow AI helper Perplexity.

Instead, Apple has dispersed the AI around your iPhone. It can be found in the Mail app, in Photos, in the Notes app, and on your lock screen in the form of notification summaries.

Apple Intelligence is missing several features at launch, including the AI-powered Siri (Apple)
More updates are coming down the line, including the ability to generate images and emoji and a smarter Siri with ChatGPT integration.

Here’s how to use the various AI features that are available at launch:

Writing Tools

Apple Intelligence can be your personal editor, rewriting emails and messages to make them friendlier and professional, and proof-reading and formatting them to boot.

Just highlight the text you want to gloss up, tap it, and select “writing tools” from the pop-up that appears on the screen. Now, you can choose from the various editing options in the menu at the bottom of the display and either use, copy or discard the results.

Siri

Siri won’t be getting its big AI upgrade till next spring but, in the meantime, you can type your requests to the bot by double-tapping the bottom of the display. Holding down the lock button on the side of your iPhone will show the helper’s colourful new activation animation.

Apple Intelligence should also be coming to Macs and iPads next week (Apple)
Photos and Video

Apple’s new-look Photos app isn’t to everyone's liking, but it may have a saving grace in its new AI-powered Memories feature. Scroll down and you’ll see the option, which lets you create themed photo and video collages sound-tracked to music by typing a short description. An Apple Music subscription is needed to add real tracks, otherwise the AI will revert to generic tunes.

Call recording and transcripts

One of the most helpful new features is the ability to record phone calls and have them automatically transcribed in the Notes app.

When you call someone up, you’ll see a new waveform icon at the top left of the screen that can be tapped to initiate a recording. The AI will then alert the recipient that the call is being recorded and give you the option to save and transcribe the call in Notes.

The AI features will only work on the iPhone 16 (pictured) and last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (Apple)
Notification and email summaries

The emails in your inbox now come with AI-generated summaries by default. In the Mail app, look for the “summarise” option at the top of an email to see the short blurb that gives you a quick overview of its contents.

The AI will also offer to write your reply for you, with responses available at the top of the keyboard along with the Apple Intelligence icon (which looks like the outline of two fidget spinners) for extra assistance.

