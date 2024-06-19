iOS 18: The biggest new iPhone features you need to know

Jam packed with new AI-powered tricks, iOS 18 is set to be Apple’s biggest ever iPhone update.

Soon, you’ll be able to record and transcribe calls, schedule messages to send later, create custom emoji, scrub out unwanted people and objects from photos, and much more. As for the apps you rely on to do those things already, they’re about to go the way of the Dodo.

More broadly, iOS 18 will offer an unprecedented amount of customisation for an iPhone. You can embrace chaos like an Android user by changing the tint and grid-like layout of apps on your home screen.

Then, there’s Apple Intelligence. Apple’s take on generative AI can help write emails and messages, whip up custom images, create photo and video slideshows based on your descriptions, and dig out old files from your iPhone. Best of all, it could transform Siri into the ultimate AI assistant.

Now that we’ve seen iOS 18 in all its glory, the big question is when will it arrive? Here’s what you need to know about the meaty iPhone software update, including its release date, list of features, supported phones and more.

What features does iOS 18 have?

Apple's AI can create image and video slideshows from your gallery based on text prompts (Apple)

These are the biggest non-AI features Apple announced for iOS 18 at its WWDC event earlier this June:

Icon and home screen customisation

Ability to tint app icons with a single color to match your home screen or preferred shade

Option to automatically switch icons to a dark look in dark mode

Place apps and widgets anywhere on the home screen, not just rigid grids

Redesigned Control Center

Swipe through different pages of Controls like main, smart home, and media playback

Third-party apps can create custom controls in a new controls gallery

Rearrange layout and resize icons for controls

Replace camera, flashlight icons on lock screen with custom controls

Lock screen customisation

Replace flashlight/camera icons at bottom with other app icons or controls

Lock apps behind Face ID for privacy when handing phone to others

Messages improvements

Schedule messages to be sent later

React with any emoji via tapbacks

Text formatting like bold, italics, and underline

Animated text effects

Send encrypted messages over satellite when no mobile signal

Redesigned Photos app

Single view grid with recent photos at top

Automatic organisation into collections like trips, people and pets

New carousel view with featured/favourite photos

Filter out screenshots, view by month/year

Other notable features

Tap to cash for payments between friends and family in Wallet app

Game Mode for higher frame rates and improved AirPods audio on iPhone.

What is Apple Intelligence?

Apple's image generator can create cartoonish pics of you and your pals to share in Messages (Apple)

Apple has built a suite of AI features directly into iOS 18 and its latest software updates for iPad and Mac.

The new set of tools utilize the company’s custom-designed chips and internal and external machine learning models trained on massive datasets to generate text, images, and photo and video slideshows. It’s a bit like having ChatGPT and Dall-E on your beck and call - and not entirely dissimilar to Microsoft’s AI offering on Windows PCs.

You can ask the bots to change the tone of an email, create custom emojis (or “Genmoji” in iPhone speak) based on text descriptions or photos in your gallery, generate cartoonish images with just a few words, and turn sketches and notes into pictures.

The tech could also be a boon for Siri. Apple is promising a new and improved version of its digital helper that can better grasp what you’re saying, complete follow-up tasks, and make full use of the data on your phone.

During a demo, Apple showed Siri correctly responding to a weather forecast for a region that was deliberately mispronounced by the speaker. Not only did it correctly identify the location, it also scheduled a hike at the destination for the following morning - all with just the simplest of nudges.

In another instance, Siri reminded an iPhone owner of their mum’s flight arrival time and their pre-arranged dinner plans by fetching the relevant info from their emails and texts. With iOS 18, you’ll also be able to type to Siri, for those times when you don’t want to speak out loud, by double tapping the bottom of your iPhone screen.

This being Apple, the AI features are apparently created with privacy in mind. Apple emphasizes that most processing happens directly on your device, with your data never leaving it unless absolutely necessary.

Even when it hands off more demanding requests to the cloud, where they’ll be handled by its partner OpenAI, Apple says the data remains encrypted and inaccessible to anyone but the user.

When is iOS 18 coming out?

Apple will release iOS 18 as a free download this Autumn, the company revealed at WWDC. However, you can preview it a bit earlier by signing up for the public beta, which launches in July.

Which iPhones will support iOS 18?

As far as new features go, iOS 18 sounds like a blowout, but there’s one big caveat. Not all of the perks will be available on every single supported device. Specifically, Apple says you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher for Apple Intelligence since they can handle the hefty AI tasks using the A17 Pro chip. Those features are also coming to iPad and Mac devices with M1 or later.

Your apps can match your wallpaper in iOS 18 with new customisation settings (Apple)

It's crucial to note that some features won't be accessible in all countries, languages, or on all devices. For example, the Safari "Highlights" feature, which automatically detects relevant information, will only be available in English in the U.S. Additionally, the new live audio transcription capability in the Notes app will be available on iPhone 12 and later models in English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

Curious if your iPhone supports the new update? Apple has confirmed that iOS 18 can be downloaded on the following models: