Iowa Attorney General: Beware of scams targeting tornado victims, common scams & what to watch for
The Iowa Attorney General is warning of scams as recovery efforts begin.
OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada
Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "un
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo
The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.
Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will lead a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo the Biden administration’s final rule on permitting announced Tuesday morning. “All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once…
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would use "whatever tools the Constitution allows" to pass criminal laws if his party forms the next government.Speaking to the Canadian Police Association on Monday, Poilievre promised to implement more stringent requirements for bail and make it harder for convicted murderers to transfer out of maximum security prisons."All of my proposals are constitutional," Poilievre said."We will make them constitutional, using whatever tools the Constitution al
The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.
Judge Juan Merchan held the former president in contempt for repeatedly violating the order — and threatened to lock him up if he doesn’t cut it out
The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…
Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president could face jail time if he continues to violate the directive.
Seth Winnig/Getty The third week of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York got off to an aggressive start on Tuesday morning, when the former president was swiftly fined $9,000 by the judge for repeatedly making public comments about jurors and witnesses—ignoring the court’s gag order that sought to stymie an ongoing MAGA intimidation campaign.But when the judge’s order was filed minutes later, it became clear the that Trump is also receiving a final warning: stop the threatening rhetoric or
The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.
It's the latest of recent confrontations between China and the Philippines in the contested South China Sea that have damaged Philippine ships.
Clinton's old post went viral after South Dakota's governor recalled shooting her own dog dead.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said she might not be on the air if former President Trump wins the election this fall. Noting the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was held over the weekend, Wallace said “behind the levity, though, there was something darker. A darker undercurrent, if you will, and a point that the…
Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time that "it always depends on the fairness of an election."
Russia has increasingly relied on glide-bomb strikes to hammer Ukrainian positions on the front lines and in the rear over the past few months.
Ex-Trump aide Sarah Matthews unearthed a quote that busted the former attorney general's reason for backing the ex-president.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s gruesome recounting of how she killed her dog may have also killed something else: her hopes to be Donald Trump’s running mate.In Trump’s orbit, Noem’s decision to disclose in her forthcoming memoir that she once shot and killed a family dog is being seen as pure political self-immolation—part of a series of “lapses in judgment” and a sign of “desperation that President Trump especially doesn’t like,