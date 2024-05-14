Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird at Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York

Homes & Gardens

If you love to spend time outdoors, you're just a few decks away from lounging in the afternoon sun with a good book, or hosting friends and family for an alfresco dinner party. Although decking has been a staple of the boat building business for centuries, this design approach didn't enter the interiors world until the 60s. Many Americans hankered after an indoor-outdoor style extension to their home on which to host their BBQs, so built elevated patios directly off their living spaces out of decking – chosen because it's lightweight and easy on the eye.