Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird at Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee
"We’re a good family. Never have done anything wrong," Donald Trump's son said on Fox News.
"That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him," said Donald Trump's niece.
The teenager is about to graduate high school
A former Trump aide also detailed the ex-defense secretary's reported tactic of avoiding the then-president.
“I'm not sure it worked," the Watergate figure said on CNN.
Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesAmong the weirdest revelations at Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York was this snippet from ex-lawyer Michael Cohen: The former president’s “locker room talk” excuse for the leaked Access Hollywood footage of him talking about groping women actually came from his supportive wife, Melania.Cohen, who appeared Monday on the witness stand, recalled being on vacation in London with his family when dealing with the potentially catastrophic fallout to Trump’s then-sp
Senate Republicans see some warning signs flashing after an embarrassing week for former President Trump, despite his strong poll numbers in battleground states against President Biden. Some Republican lawmakers think Trump needs to step up his appeals to disaffected GOP voters, especially women, after Nikki Haley won 128,000 votes in solidly Republican Indiana despite ending…
Prosecutors’ effective strategy has significantly shortened the leap of faith the jury will have to take to believe critical witness Michael Cohen, writes Norm Eisen.
Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in a Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation. Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.
Ayman Mohyeldin details rise of a racist and white nationalist movement within the Republican Party.
The “Real Time” host also says liberals irritate him, but conservatives alarm him, adding he speaks “for the normies” The post Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Whoopi Goldberg today gave a no-uncertain-terms response to an insulting suggestion by Donald Trump, the ex-president Goldberg refers to as both “You Know Who” and “Snowflake.” Early this morning, just hours before his Manhattan hush money trial resumes, Trump reposted a meme on his Truth Social platform depicting a doctored photo of Goldberg with a …
ReutersAt least 15 people were killed when an apartment building in Russia was hit by the fragments of a downed Ukrainian missile, Russian officials said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the border Belgorod region so far in the war.The strike Sunday caused part of the building to collapse, with regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov saying that 15 bodies were ultimately pulled from the rubble while another 27 people were wounded in attacks throughout the region. Russia’s Defense Ministry sai
Michael Cohen testified that he made a recording to prove to National Enquirer publisher David Pecker that Donald Trump would repay him the $150,000 for Karen McDougal's catch-and-kill arrangement.
JERUSALEM — Hamas leader Yehia Sinwar has for years overseen a secret police force in the Gaza Strip that conducted surveillance on everyday Palestinians and built files on young people, journalists and those who questioned the government, according to intelligence officials and a trove of internal documents reviewed by The New York Times. The unit, known as the General Security Service, relied on a network of Gaza informants, some of whom reported their own neighbors to police. People landed in
WASHINGTON (AP) — A political action committee that helps Republicans get elected to Congress is doing the unusual — spending more than $450,000 to defeat a GOP incumbent. That incumbent, conservative two-term Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., voted to remove former Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last fall. It's just the latest example of how money is flowing into races involving some of the eight Republican lawmakers who voted along with Democrats to oust McCarthy. About $3.3 million has been spent o
Donald Trump's lawyers say he didn't pay attention to his checks reimbursing Michael Cohen for hush money because he was too busy running the country.
Codebreaker Bob Zeidman found that the data that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said showed election fraud was itself a fraud.