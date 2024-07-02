Iowa DOT explains why flooded interstates aren't built differently

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — It’s moving day in Quebec, and Mario Lortie is leaving his apartment of 27 years. It’s not by choice. His new landlords, who recently bought the Montreal duplex where he lives, want to convert the building into a single home, so Lortie got the boot. The problem is he has nowhere to go. The 62-year-old former social worker lives on welfare due to health problems, and was paying just $535 a month in rent. After a fruitless search for another apartment he could afford, Lortie turned to a