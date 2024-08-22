Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz talks about missing season opener due to suspension
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had much of the NFL world in disbelief last weekend when he actually broke out a behind-the-back pass for a first down to Travis Kelce against the Lions in preseason. It was an astoundingly impressiv
No disrespect to flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette, but I think he's got a little too much dip on the chip. I don't know if it's because of insecurity (probably), but he should really stop. As signs point to NFL players trying to participate in flag football a
A blast from the Edmonton Oilers past appears poised to get a chance with an Eastern Conference team.
New Texans wideout Stefon Diggs is one of the top players in danger of underachieving this fantasy football season. See the full list.
During this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared his opinions on what made for successful wide receivers while he played the game. Speaking with sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, Brady gave so
Fantasy football championships are won and lost on injury luck and sleeper picks. Here are two sleeper picks for each position in 2024.
Despite the number he chose, the stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, and the similitudes in their first interaction with the Montreal media, newly minted Canadiens Patrik Laine is not Jonathan Drouin.
No. 1 seed Danielle Collins suffered a shock defeat to youngster Erika Andreeva in her opening match of the Monterrey Open, where she also hit out at members of the crowd.
This Buffalo Sabres newcomer has the potential to hit a new level.
Yankees issue scathing response to LLWS coach who complained that his team didn't get face time with Aaron Judge.
As the Predators are looking to move Askarov after he requested a trade, the Canucks present them with a great opportunity to pull something off.
Arguably the secret to Manchester City’s success under Pep Guardiola has been the club’s no-nonsense approach to squad harmony – but one big-name star has reportedly been ruffling feathers in th...
Dallas Cowboys owner talks about whether he expects Lamb, Lance to be in uniform for opener on Sept. 8.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Fraser Riddler called the opening round of the AIG Women’s British Open over the Old Course farcical. As the longtime caddie manager of St. Andrews Links, Riddler has seen his share of challenging conditions and Thursday’s, he said, was amon
Eight teams remain in contention in the 2024 Little League World Series. Here's who's in and how you can watch Wednesday's slate of games.
As more time passes since the Blackhawks decision to not qualify Kubalik, the move looks better and better.
TORONTO — Joey Votto was sad to end his comeback bid to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, but the 40-year-old first baseman could not ignore that his game was no longer at a Major League level.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Even R&A chief Martin Slumbers can't believe how many of the top female players in the world
The No. 48 Big Machine Racing team was hit with an L1-level penalty after findings from pre-race inspection last weekend at Michigan International Speedway. The Chevrolet, driven by Parker Kligerman, was found to have violated sections 14.4.10.A of the NASCAR Rule Book, which deals with modifications to the rear spoiler. Stated in section 10.5.2.2.A&B of […]
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver's unconventional quarterback competition concluded Wednesday with one final plot twist when Broncos coach Sean Payton walked up to his QBs during warmups and informed them rookie Bo Nix had won the starting job.