Iowa girls state soccer 1A and 2A semifinal highlights
Iowa girls state soccer 1A and 2A semifinal highlights
Iowa girls state soccer 1A and 2A semifinal highlights
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seated courtside at Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
The Indiana Fever’s early season woes continued Tuesday with an 88-82 defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks, but Caitlin Clark produced a historic performance.
Murray's body was discovered Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. inside a residence.
"I don't think the money that's going around is sustainable for golf."
With the NBA season nearly complete, potential trades have started surfacing, and Miami's Jimmy Butler is at the center of them all.
The Dallas Stars lose defenseman Chris Tanev to a “lower body” injury which exposes a weakness for the team.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft instead of returning to school. Here's where he might end up.
The retired NFL player shares his daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic welcomed his first child with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes in December 2023
Oakland A's closer Mason Miller is having one of the greatest stretches for a reliever in MLB history. Here's how good it is exactly.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Many view Bronny James as a strong NBA draft prospect, but it would be a disaster and big distraction if the Lakers drafted him.
Djokovic was jeered by some of the fans on Court Philippe Chatrier and he promptly won 13 of the next 16 games to claim a statement 6-4 6-1 6-2 win.
What's better than a day at the ballpark? USA TODAY Sports breaks down the best stadiums for foodies.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers peppered Igor Shesterkin with shot after shot Tuesday night, and the New York Rangers goalie had an answer for almost all of them. It wasn't enough, and despite 37 saves and another stellar performance from Shesterkin, the Rangers fell 3-2 in overtime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. With the teams knotted at two wins apiece, the series will head back to New York for Game 5, with the Rangers needing to find some answers to complement the play o
PHOENIX (AP) — José Berríos turned 30 years old on Monday, giving up an obscure crown in the process. The two-time All-Star, who started his career with the Minnesota Twins and now pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays, has 88 career wins, which made him the active leader for under-30 pitchers in Major League Baseball, according to baseball-reference.com. “That's crazy,” D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen said a few weeks ago. “I didn't realize he wasn't 30 yet.” He is now. And his ascension into the 30-plu
Andre De Grasse passed his "fitness test" with flying colours on Tuesday as the reigning Olympic 200-metre champion posted back-to-back wins at the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike track meet.
Josh Gibson, who died just three months before the league's colour barrier was broken, is now the holder of multiple Major League Baseball records as the result of a three-year research project to integrate Negro League accomplishments. In 2021, MLB announced that it was reclassifying the Negro Leagues to majors to correct a "longtime oversight." The leagues had been excluded in 1969 when a special committee on baseball records identified six other official major leagues dating to 1876. On Tuesd
The AJGA event was a family affair.