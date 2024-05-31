Iowa leaders react to Trump's guilty verdict
Iowa leaders react to Trump's guilty verdict
Iowa leaders react to Trump's guilty verdict
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
Some people were stunned by the former president's handwritten message. Others thought it was a deliberate ploy.
The former president's latest courthouse complaint has a huge problem.
REGINA — A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says families of the victims have no standing to seek compensation in an ongoing lawsuit. Court arguments are being heard this week in Regina over whether the truck driver and Saskatchewan government can be removed as defendants in the suit. The claim also names the bus and trucking companies. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the rookie trucker went through a stop sign and into the path of
Tim O'Brien also suggested the former president is reverting to childhood with one particular court move.
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
The former president's attempt to defend himself took a turn outside court Tuesday.
Action star turned Putin pal Steven Seagal delivered a painful speech at the Kremlin on Thursday as he was presented with an award for his dubious accomplishments as the Kremlin’s special diplomatic representative to the U.S.Staring down at a prepared text, the Under Siege star dispassionately urged those in attendance to “come together and fight for truth and justice” against Nazi propaganda after the Russian president awarded him the Order of Friendship for his “great contribution” to internat
The son of the former president was quickly called out on social media.
The daily incident is triggering for the former president, said Stephanie Grisham.
The ex-Trump aide predicted the former president's response whatever way his hush money trial goes.
Abdul Nasser Saleh says he rarely got a good night’s sleep during the near-decade he spent working without pay on a cargo ship abandoned by its owner at ports along the Red Sea. By day he paced the deck, stuck for the last two years in the seaport of Jeddah, unable to set foot on land because of Saudi Arabia’s strict immigration laws. Saleh’s plight is part of a global problem that shows no signs of abating.
Former President Donald Trump will win in 2024 and there is nothing you can do to stop him. In fact, he will win twice.
Former president calls jury instructions in his trial ‘ridiculous, unconstitutional, and unamerican’
Scandals have swirled around former President Donald Trump since his first presidential campaign in 2016. At first glance, there's some evidence from polls that this conviction will meaningfully erode Trump's support. An April survey from CNN/SSRS found that, while 76 percent of Trump supporters said they would support Trump regardless, 24 percent said they "might reconsider" their support for him if he was convicted.
According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]
Finland and Sweden pack a major air power punch for the NATO alliance, and not just from their robust fighter fleets.
When the trial was over, the former president looked and sounded like a loser — again | Opinion
Two US officials told The New York Times that Washington transferred the plans and translated them amid a push to help Ukraine up domestic production.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government revealed Thursday that it plans to take Ottawa to court over the federal equalization program, saying it puts Canada’s easternmost province at a disadvantage. Provincial Finance Minister Siobhan Coady and Attorney General John Hogan told reporters they intend to file the constitutional challenge in the coming weeks. A government news release said the Constitution Act of 1982 explains that equalization "is intended to ensure provincial g