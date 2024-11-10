Iowa LGBTQ+ couples marrying before Trump takes office, cite fears about same-sex marriage protections

Associated Press

A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.