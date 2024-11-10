Iowa LGBTQ+ couples marrying before Trump takes office, cite fears about same-sex marriage protections
Iowa LGBTQ+ couples marrying before Trump takes office, cite fears about same-sex marriage protections
Iowa LGBTQ+ couples marrying before Trump takes office, cite fears about same-sex marriage protections
President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon
"I let the word wash over me. I wanted Mom to know I’d heard her, and I repeated back the same word. When I said it, I felt as if I was signing a contract between us."
John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.
The Reddit post, which as gained over 350 comments in three days, asks other users to pick who the 'a--hole' in the situation is
Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.
President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis
Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Centrist journalist Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, hit Democrats with some tough love in his latest column for The Washington Post, published on Friday. In an election postmortem, Zakaria wrote that the Dems could have put up a stronger fight against Republicans had they not “flubbed” key issues that “inflamed the opposition and depressed their base.” “To avoid appearing to have 20/20 hindsight, I should say that I noted each of these mistakes at the time, often provoking angr
The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.
Sierra Freeman and her partner Caleb got married on Oct. 10, 2020
Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.
"When I asked him why, he said, 'Because you’re a tease. That's like dangling a steak in front of a tiger and not letting him eat it.'"
A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "in it for the long haul" and are "incredibly happy together", according to friends.
CNN’s Dana Bash pushed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to admit the 2024 election was “free and fair”—though questioned why the GOP could do so only after Donald Trump won while letting false claims of election fraud run rampant when he lost in 2020. Bash asked the Ohio congressman on Sunday’s State of the Union to answer for his party‘s repeated suggestions of election fraud during the 2020 election, a thread that became a party focal point due to Trump’s repeated false assertion that he won the 2020 el
Coronation Street has revealed Billy's fate following Paul's big return scenes.
"I couldn’t understand my couple friends who slept separately. I wondered to myself if it was a sign of a bigger problem in their relationship."
Iran seems to have weaponized the pharmaceutical fentanyl. It may have given these chemical weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah to use against Israel.