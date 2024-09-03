Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg resigns ‘to pursue a career opportunity,' governor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg announced Tuesday he is resigning his position effective immediately after serving more than seven years in office, saying “my time in public service must come to a close.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced his resignation, saying in a statement that the Republican is pursuing “a career opportunity that allows him to focus more on his family,” the statement read.

“It comes as no surprise that he would choose to step down to prioritize his personal life,” Reynolds said. “Adam is a devoted husband and father, and there is nothing more important to him than his family.”

In his statement, Gregg said he “needs to be focused” on his family, which includes his wife and two children.

The Associated Press