Iowa man pulled over while going 136 mph on a motorcycle

GE Aerospace is developing a hybrid electric engine with the hopes it will power next-generation narrow-body jets by the middle of the next decade. While the technology is still being tested, should GE be successful, it could produce hybrid-engine jets - like a Toyota Prius of the skies - that would go a long way toward cutting the aviation industry's carbon emissions worldwide, half of which come from single-aisle jets. Hybrid cars are common on the roads, but decarbonizing the aerospace industry is considered much more difficult.